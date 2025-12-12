Has Paige Shiver been fired yet? Conspiracy theory suggesting she was hired to take down former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore goes viral

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines stands during a timeout in the third quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Executive assistant Paige Shiver has been trending since the Michigan football scandal broke out surrounding head coach Sherrone Moore. For the unversed, Moore has been arrested over alleged assault allegations. According to reports, he was fired on Wednesday, before his arrest. Amid this drama, certain speculations about Paige have become viral on social media.

Netizens began linking Moore to Paige, who has been working in an operations and recruiting role. According to The New York Post, Paige has made her social media private around the time that the scandal began. Several conspiracy theories have stemmed up since then, with many claiming that Paige was not just "caught in the crossfire."

Netizens highlighted her massive salary hike over the last fiscal year. According to public records, her annual salary increased from $58,025 to $90,000, which is about a 55% raise. One netizen further claimed that she had an affair with the fired head coach and benefited from the situation. However, there have been no reports of her being fired from her position. A user tweeted,

"She broke the same rules, benefited from a promotion and salary jump, and was at the center of an affair with Sherrone Moore that alumni were tweeting about before the firing even happened. If he's out… how is SHE NOT?!"

Another X user wondered if Paige Shiver was a hired plant to take down Moore. The netizen wrote,

"What if Paige Shiver was a hired plant by Michigan to have an affair with Sherrone Moore so they could fire him and not have to pay the $12 million 🤔🤔🤔."

Many further questioned why Shiver was not terminated while Moore was fired and arrested.

Has Paige Shiver been officially linked to Sherrone Moore's case?

Sherrone Moore's arrest happened after Moore was accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. While the identity of the staff member wasn't released, many netizens speculated that the person could be Paige Shiver. As of now, Paige has not been officially linked to the case, despite the conspiracy theories and speculations.

Many social media users even pointed out that Moore was not following his own wife, Kelly, but followed several modeling pages. Some claims suggested that Paige was pregnant and thus had her annual payment raised by 55% for getting an abortion. All the theories have been unverified currently, and no official statement has been issued by either Paige or Sherrone.

Authorities arrested Sherrone Moore after they received assault reports in Pittsfield Township. According to The Economic Times, since Moore already got fired, Michigan doesn't have to pay most of his buyout. The University of Michigan shared a statement addressing the situation and wrote,

"Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Sherrone Moore's termination was announced on Wednesday by athletic director Warde Manuel, hours before his arrest. According to NBC News, Moore was detained at the Washtenaw County Jail and remained there as of late Thursday. Meanwhile, police have confirmed that there is no threat to the community in connection to the assault allegations.