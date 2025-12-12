NYPD detective Michael Greaney hailed a “hero” as video of saving choking baby on way to work goes viral

An NYPD detective, Michael Greaney, saved a choking baby's life on Wednesday [Representational Image] (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The Internet is hailing Michael Greaney, a New York Police Department (NYPD) detective, as a hero, after he saved a choking baby. His heroics were captured on camera when a passerby filmed him on the side of a highway.

According to the New York Post, the police stated that Michael Greaney was driving to work on Wednesday (December 10) around 8:45 am, when he noticed a speeding black BMW. The vehicle was reportedly travelling southbound on Bronx River Parkway. The NYPD detective flicked the lights on to pull over the BMW operator.

The New York Post reported, citing the police, that the driver informed Greaney about his choking child. The detective got the toddler in a pink onesie out of the car and repeatedly banged her back. In a viral video posted by TikTok user, @simplysandra__, Michael Greaney is seen inspecting the child’s mouth.

The 31-second-long clip captures the NYPD detective’s life-saving efforts as he ensures that the baby is fine. @simplysandra__ captioned the clip:

“We thought someone was getting pulled over but whole time the baby was choking 🥺”

At the start of the video, one of the two onlookers in another vehicle starts filming the action on the side of the road, as they suspect an NYPD detective is pulling someone over. They soon realize that Greaney was trying to help the choking baby, as one of them highlights that “he got her back,” while the other one declares him a hero.

The video also made its way to the other platforms, including X, where the users praised Greaney for his efforts. Read on to learn how others reacted to the viral clip capturing the heroics.

Netizens react as NYPD detective Michael Greaney saves a choking baby on the roadside

NEW: NYPD detective saves the life of a choking baby on his way to work in rush hour traffic.



Detective First Grade Michael Greaney was in traffic when he saw a black SUV speeding in the emergency shoulder lane.



Greaney turned on the lights of his unmarked car and… pic.twitter.com/A3nDAG1ToB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2025

Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) shared the original clip from @simplysandra__ on X, who summarized the incident. The heroic efforts of Michael Greaney received widespread praise from online users under the viral tweet.

“Hero indeed! God bless that alert and effective detective!,” a user wrote.

“Can’t imagine watching your child choke in the backseat, that dad is never forgetting this man’s face,” another user commented.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some are NYPD detectives on their way to work,” one user tweeted, while posting a Spider-Man 2 GIF.

“More of these stories on my timeline please! Way to go detective!!,” another one added.

A user joked about Michael Greaney’s refereeing skills to appreciate him:

“He's a s**t ref for the FD vs PD hockey games.... But well done Mike!”

Another user added:

“Give that man a medal. Bravo officer.”

According to the New York Post, Greaney has been a Detective First Grade since October 2020. He works in Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny’s office and has been a part of the NYPD for 17 years, having joined the department in July 2008. After his heroics on Wednesday, Detectives’ Endowment Association President Scott Munro lauded him, as he said (via the New York Post):

“Detective Greaney’s split-second decision and calm under pressure truly embodies The Greatest Detectives in the World. His quick action didn’t just save a life — it reminded all of us what heroism looks like on the streets of this city.”

After the baby was saved, her father drove off with her and later confirmed to the police that she is doing well.