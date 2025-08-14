“He about to risk the pension” - Internet reacts to viral video of NYPD cop seemingly staring at fan at Yankees game

NYPD officer started trending after he was seemingly spotted checking out a female (Image via Getty)

A viral clip of an NYPD officer is creating headlines as he was spotted seemingly looking at a woman. The video was recorded at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2025, as per the New York Post.

The viral moment was captured when the cameras of the YES Network focused on the officer. In the clip, the woman passed by the officer, who stared for a few seconds in the direction the woman was going.

Netizens shared their reactions below the comments section of a post shared by @Colin0515 on X. One of them referred to the consequences that the cop might face for seemingly staring at the woman:

“He about to risk the pension.”

Notably, the identity of the officer has not been disclosed as of this writing, and the authorities have not issued any statement about the same. However, the officer was reportedly doing his duty at the stadium while the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins faced each other.

Netizens have continued posting their responses on X, with one of them claiming that the officer’s action was similar to the cops who appear on the streets.

“This is literally what all nypd officer do when you see them hanging out in the streets”, the user wrote.

A few others gave funny replies in the comments section of @Colin0515’s post.

One social media user was spotted supporting the officer as he reacted to the viral moment. On the other hand, another user claimed that the cop was possibly having some kind of imagination in his head.

“Well, he’s a human, he’s a man”, a netizen stated. “Boy was imagining things”, another netizen commented on X.

The Yankees recently paid tribute to NYPD officer Didarul Islam

Meanwhile, on July 29, 2025, the New York Yankees paid tribute to an officer named Didarul Islam, who was working for the NYPD. The baseball team maintained a moment of silence before the beginning of their match with the Tampa Bay Rays, as stated by Fox News.

In addition, the Yankees posted a photo through their official handle on X the following day. They wrote in the caption that Didarul died in a shooting incident that happened a day before the match, and added:

“The entire Yankees organization sends its condolences to his family as well as to the families of the other victims of this senseless act of violence.”

According to Fox News, Didarul lost his life in a building after someone started firing shots inside. The incident led to the death of five people, and the suspect involved in the case later allegedly died by suicide.

Apart from the Yankees expressing their grief, flags were put in various government buildings as part of paying tribute to Didarul.