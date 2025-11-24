ICE protestors reportedly gather in Home Depot to buy and return ice scrapers in California and and North Carolina

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

On Sunday, a crowd of ICE protestors gathered in a California Home Depot store located in Monrovia, LA, either buying or returning ice scrapers.

A video from Home Depot was shared on X by @OliLondon, showing protesters lined up in front of the checkout counters in a crowd of hundreds. Many of them came with posters, with "Say no to ICE" on them. Those who were occupying the checkout machines had a sticker on their backs, which read:

"ICE out of the Home Depot"

Once the protestors purchased ice scrapers, they'd rejoin the queues to return them. Their protest was meant to send Home Depot a message to remove ICE from their stores, as noted by Erika Andiola, the political director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

Their orchestration didn't just take place in LA. The Daily Mail reports that similar protests were witnessed at other Home Depot stores in Burbank, as well as in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Per the media outlet, the anti-ICE protestors targeted Home Depots after these stores had become the hot target for the ICE agents in recent weeks. This is because these stores have a history of being the hub for informal job-seeking, where most day laborers come in search of a livelihood (regardless of whether they've entered the US legally or illegally).

This is especially true for Southern California, where at least a dozen Home Depot stores have been targeted, with some experiencing multiple incidents. Addressing the practice, NDLON's co-executive director, Pablo Alvarado, said:

"Whether the corporation wants to admit it or not, Home Depot has become ground zero for this cruel, vicious immigration enforcement that's taking place in our country."

Home Depot declares it doesn't coordinate with the ICE

​In light of the frequent ICE raids at Home Depot stores across the country, many protestors have blamed the chain for complying with the immigration officers under the table to help them deport more illegal immigrants.

Clarifying Home Depot's stance on these rumors, the company's manager of corporate communications, George Lane, mentioned in a statement that they don't "coordinate with ICE or Border Patrol" and weren't involved in any of their operations.

Lane further added:

"We aren't notified that immigration enforcement activities are going to happen, and often, we don't know operations have taken place until they're over. We're required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate."

The Home Depot raids have intensified after the differences between Tom Homan, Trump's handpicked border czar, and ICE Director Todd Lyons began to surface, with both finding fault with Kristi Noem's approach to dealing with illegal immigration.

While Lyons and Homan want to focus their efforts on targeting convicted criminals, Noem is seemingly concerned with boosting their daily reportable deportation numbers.