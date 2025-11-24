7 must-try Thanksgiving 2025 decor trends to transform your home this season

Thanksgiving Decor Trends for Stylish Home in 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it will be observed on November 27. Thanksgiving decorations in 2025 focus more on personal charm than striving for perfection. This year, homes are embracing cozy vibes, rich textures, and a hint of creativity to capture the essence of gathering with loved ones. From dining tables to wall accents, here are seven ideas guiding how people are decorating their homes this holiday.

7 Thanksgiving decor trends for a warm and stylish home in 2025

Here are the 7 Thanksgiving decor trends to try:

1. Displays with Natural Leaves

Falling leaves have become the center of the holiday decorations this season. Individuals are abandoning the use of plastic pieces and turning to real or artificial leaves to create garlands, table runners, or a centerpiece. The fact that the shapes and colors are various makes it look natural and not artificial. Such installations are as attractive inside the house as they are in the places of porches or entry points.

2. Fresh Take on Pumpkin Decor

Pumpkins are still used extensively in the decorations of Thanksgiving, though the style has been altered. Individuals are no longer using the typical orange hue but showing pumpkins in more subdued and milder tones. Such contemporary designs are more compatible with the current design of a house, and at the same time, they bring a celebratory touch to dining tables and shelves.

3. Mixing Up Table Settings

In 2025, dinner tables are all about mixing things up. Instead of matching everything, people are combining plates with different patterns and textures while keeping the table looking balanced. This way of setting the table adds layers and keeps it interesting without making it look too busy. Hosts also get to make each place setting their own.

4. Natural Color Combos

Rich green and warm terracotta colors will give a vibrant feel to Thanksgiving decor. These colors are best-suited for dining areas. You can use this mix in things like dishes, napkins, or small decorative pieces. It goes well with modern and classic home designs.

5. Adding a Personal Touch to Place Settings

Hosts now like giving each guest's place a special touch. They might write each person's name on tags or plates to make the setting feel more welcoming and personal. This is less about showing off and more about fostering a warm, inclusive atmosphere around the table.

6. Natural and Simple Table Designs

People are going for mix-and-match decoration. Combining vintage plates, plain serving dishes, and neutral-colored tableware set up a stylish dining scene. This trend gives off a cozy vibe, feels inviting, and is simple to pull off without spending too much.

7. Textured Walls

Thanksgiving decor is moving beyond just the dining table and making its way into walls and living areas. Many are adding textured items like woven wall art, soft area rugs, and understated pieces featuring autumn colors. These decor choices bring the festive feel into the whole house, not just one room.