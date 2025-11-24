"Not on my 2025 bingo card": Baddies USA fans react to Scotty's pregnancy news

Scotty from Baddies USA (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA: Chapter One debuted with a new episode on November 23, 2025, which saw cast member Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan announce her pregnancy to her co-stars.

The news surprised everyone, as they congratulated her on her new chapter in life, marking her as a future mother.

Scotty is currently pregnant with the CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer’s child, which is due in April 2026.

The news came after rumors began circulating on the internet about Scotty’s pregnancy. However, the Baddies USA star maintained her silence then and broke the news during the season premiere.

She revealed it during a conversation with Chrisean, Rollie, Tommie Lee, DJ Sky High Baby, and Sapphire. Since it was a group of mothers, Scotty felt comfortable sharing it with them.

It was during an August 2025 interview with The Breakfast Club that Lemuel publicly confirmed his relationship with Scotty, saying that they were “definitely dating.”

He also opened up about his past relationship with Janeisha, clarifying that although he dated her for seven years, they never took the next step in their relationship.

Baddies USA: Chapter One fans flocked to X when Scotty’s pregnancy was announced, congratulating her and sending their well-wishes.

“scotty being pregnant was not on my 2025 bingo card but it always was bound to happen so,” a fan wrote.

Baddies USA: Chapter One viewers were overjoyed to hear Scotty’s pregnancy news; however, some said they had already anticipated it.

“Scotty really preggo scotty wit the baby congrats to her nd lemmy,” a fan wrote.

“Scotty with the Body officially announces her pregnancy on tonight’s episode of #BaddiesUSA,” another one commented.

“Scotlynd got dat baby , I know tf das right Good f**kin job Scottie,” an X user reacted.

“Congrats Scotty but baby we already knew you was pregnant,” a person wrote.

Other Baddies USA: Chapter One fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Scotty just announced she’s pregnant! Baby Plummer 2026,” another netizen commented.

“I’m happy for Scotty but this should have been her only scene, baddies is not for pregnant women,” a fan posted.

How did Rollie react to Scotty’s pregnancy announcement at the Baddies USA: Chapter One premiere?

After Scotty disclosed the news, everyone sitting with her hugged and congratulated her. Rollie, in particular, was overjoyed to see Scotty step into a new phase in her.

She considered Scotty as one of her sisters, and was glad to see her happy, having known her from the start of her career on Baddies.

When Scotty revealed that she and Lemuel had been trying to have a child, dismissing worries about her pregnancy being a “surprise,” Rollie chimed in, asking Scotty never to change.

She believed her child would “fall so in love” with her since she was the “sweetest person.”

Chrisean expressed a similar sentiment, as she tearfully wished Scotty the best for her life ahead. While speaking to the Baddies USA: Chapter One cameras, she expressed that she wanted Scotty to have a healthy and problem-free pregnancy.

Fans can follow Scotty on Instagram @scotlyndryan for updates on her pregnancy, where she had over 2.4 million followers at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Lemuel Plummer can be followed @lemuelplummer, where he has over 3.1 million followers.

