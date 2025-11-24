"THANK YOU from The People": Baddies USA fans react to Ahna Mac jumping on a table to attack Gretchen

Ahna Mac from Baddies USA (Image via Instagram/@macdaddyahna)

Baddies USA: Chapter One premiered on November 23, 2025, featuring a heated altercation between Ahna Mac and Gretchen.

The conflict came to a head when Ahna Mac and Gretchen attempted to resolve another fight that had broken out between some of the other cast members.

However, one thing led to another, and Ahna Mac called out Gretchen for coming too close to her face.

While Gretchen criticized her for speaking unnecessarily, Ahna Mac wondered why Gretchen was clashing with her. According to Ahna Mac, she did not have an issue with Gretchen.

Tensions escalated, and soon after, the two of them began throwing fists at one another. Once the wigs came off, the security personnel intervened, trying to separate the two of them. Ahna Mac continued to call out Gretchen for seeking a “moment” for the cameras, but the latter denied those claims.

The ladies went back and forth, hurling abuses at each other, prepared to fight. Shortly after, they clashed again as the guards intervened to stop the brawl.

However, Ahna Mac was not pleased with how far Gretchen took things, saying she needed to put an end to it. That said, she charged at Gretchen, jumped over a table, and attacked her, accusing her of biting her finger.

Baddies: USA fans took to X to share their thoughts on Ahna Mac's stunt, as one commented:

“Ahna had no business crop walking on that girl head like that but THANK YOU from The People.”

Many Baddies: USA fans were amused by Ahna Mac’s stunt as she jumped over a table to punch Gretchen.

“Ahna Mac is my favorite superhero! She drop kicked that racist b**ch Gretch,” a fan wrote.

“dayummmm ahna rlly knotted gretchen right tf up ikr,” another one commented.

“Someone put Ahna on American ninja warrior I’ve never seen someone catapult so effortlessly with such precision (I do NOT own copyrights),” an X user reacted.

Other Baddies USA: Chapter One fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“one thing Ahna is going to do is SPRINT when there is space and opportunity,” a person wrote.

“Ahna will forever be a favorite she don’t care who tf you are she getting in the paint everytime,” another netizen commented.

“Ahna just ran on top a table and stomp Gretch Tf out Yowww they done woke Baddies East Ms Fire Cracker,” a fan posted.

Who are Gretchen and Ahna Mac from Baddies USA: Chapter One?

Gretchen, also known as Big Gretch, made her Baddies debut as a participant on Baddies Caribbean Auditions. During her time on the show, she clashed with multiple cast members, including Jela, Meatball, Scotty, and Rollie.

Her feud with Jela unfolded after she used a derogatory and racist word, which others, including Jela, disapproved of. The word was beyond her vocabulary since she is considered white according to police records.

She also clashed with Scotty and Rollie, as they tried to eliminate her from the roster.

Gretchen is a resident of Florida and a mother of 3 children. Moreover, she runs her own beauty company called Flawless G Beauty.

Ahna Mac, on the other hand, is a singer-songwriter who first appeared on the Baddies franchise as a contestant on Baddies East Auditions.

After Baddies East, she reappeared on Zeus as a judge for Baddies Caribbean Auditions, and later as a panelist for Baddies Midwest, Baddies Gone Wild, and Baddies Africa Auditions.

Across her appearances, Ahna Mac became involved in multiple disputes. In the latest season, she clashed with Gretchen, accusing her of biting her finger.

However, Gretchen denied biting Ahna Mac at all.

Stay tuned for more updates.