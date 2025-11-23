Viral video captures Diddy supposedly all smiles after finishing his work shift at Fort Dix prison library

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again in the headlines after a video went viral on November 23, 2025. The artist can be spotted working inside a prison, which is grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

TMZ was the first to acquire the footage. While the clip had no sound, it shows Sean Combs inside the media library of Fort Dix. Diddy completed his duties as a chaplain assistant, following which the video shifted to another spot where he was talking to someone with a smile on his face.

Combs appeared in a blue coat with a scarf on the shoulder. He was even wearing a brown cap. Sean was later seen in a prison uniform as soon as he removed the scarf and coat.

According to The Blast, Combs was taken to prison on his request after being at the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center for a long time. Sean said that he intended to stay close to the family members and additionally join some rehabilitation programs.

Netizens also reacted to the video on X (formerly Twitter), with one of them saying that his walk will eventually become a trend.

“The Diddy walk is gonna become a trend,” @yamotweets wrote .

Another user seemingly expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that there was “paparazzi” for Combs despite being in prison.

“This dude got paparazzi in prison,” @BoubaniOfficial commented .

An individual stated that Sean’s life inside prison was better compared to that of Americans.

“Still living better than 99% of Americans lmaaooooo,” @0xJCT mentioned on X .

One of the responses featured a user claiming that Sean was appearing very comfortable and “extra creepy” in the video.

“Idk, he looks too comfortable and a little extra creepy to me,” @snowprincesspnw stated .

Diddy is facing new allegations from a music producer

Sean Combs was sentenced and fined $500,000 in October this year on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. A few days before the prison video started trending, the record producer was accused of s*xual battery linked to an incident that happened around five years ago.

According to NBC News, a music producer claimed in a police report in September this year that Diddy allegedly assaulted him in Los Angeles after inviting him for a photoshoot. In 2021, Sean and the music producer came face-to-face again, where Combs accused the latter of being a snitch.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the Special Victims Bureau would conduct an investigation. However, the allegations are not related to the charges initially imposed against Sean before his trial.

While speaking to BBC News, Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, said that his client dismisses the new accusations against him. Davis added:

“He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided - and not in the media - based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.”

Sean Combs was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking in a trial that began in May 2025. The court additionally ordered a five-year supervised release for Diddy, along with 50 months in prison.