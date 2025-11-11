"Turning into Bill Cosby right before our eyes" - Diddy's intake photo from Fort Dix prison stirs the internet

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 03: Puff Daddy performs onstage at 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

The intake photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs from Fort Dix prison has been released and has garnered massive attention. The image first popped up in an article by Cara Tabachnick published by CBS News on November 10, 2025. The article shared insights into the rapper's life since he was transferred to Fort Dix prison last month.

In the photo that appeared to be quite blurry, Diddy could be seen having gray hair and a gray beard. The photo has since been circulated all across social media platforms like X. One such post with the photo was shared by The Art Of Dialogue on November 10.

More than 52K people have viewed the post, and hundreds of people have liked it. Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to it and shared their opinions on the same. One user wrote on the platform,

"He turning into Bill Cosby right before our eyes."

Another user tweeted,

"They shouldve used a NASA camera 🥺."

"I love how the government be pretending they don't have the means to take good quality pictures," wrote another one.

"When Puff get out hes gonna look like his old self again…." added a tweet.

A lot of other netizens have also shared their reactions to the viral image. One netizen commented,

"Blurry pic must be from a Nokia."

"Dude was on top of the world with fame and fortune after 2pac/Biggie died and decided to throw it all away being a PERVERT," added a tweet.

"It's giving crazy uncle, Joe from the basement🤣, " wrote an X user.

Diddy reportedly got caught getting intoxicated in the prison

According to recent reports by TMZ, Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught drinking alcohol while serving his time at the Fort Dix prison. The Express Tribune stated that this was contradictory to his claim of heading on a journey of sobriety.

Reports further suggest that the alcohol was handmade using ingredients like Fanta and apples, the mixture of which was then allowed to ferment for about two weeks before consumption. The outlet further claimed that the alleged incident got him in trouble with prison officials who, however, decided to give him another chance.

The alleged incident has particularly gained traction since the primary reason for his transfer to the New Jersey prison was to get enrolled into the Residential Drug Abuse Program. Correctional officials told CBS News that inmates had to qualify to get into the program and that most inmates usually couldn't do it at the beginning of their sentence. Diddy's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told the outlet,

"Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start."

According to the exclusive article by CBS News, Combs has been assigned the job as a chaplain's assistant. Engelmayer revealed that the rapper is currently working in the chapel library, the ambiance of which he has described as "warm, respectful, and rewarding."

According to NBC News, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in jail. The rapper was convicted on two counts of transporting people for prostitution.