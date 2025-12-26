When did 'The Lion King' come out? Details explored after child actress Imani Dia Smith dies at 26

Imani Dia Smith (Image via X/@Loxxip)

Imani Dia Smith has passed away at the age of 26. She was known for playing Young Nala in the Broadway production of Disney's The Lion King, based on the 1994 animated film released by Walt Disney Pictures.

The actress was found with stab wounds at an Edison, New Jersey home on Sunday, December 21.

According to a press release, authorities received a 911 call reporting a stabbing around 9:18 A.M. local time. Upon discovering Imani, they transferred her to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two days after her passing, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department announced that the actress's 35-year-old boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested the same day.

🕊️ BREAKING (Reports): The Lion King child actress Imani Dia Smith, known for voicing Young Nala, has reportedly died at the age of 26. 🙏🏾



Authorities say her boyfriend has been charged in connection with her death. The case is ongoing.



Our thoughts are with her family,… pic.twitter.com/mejWxH7tII — J!nz™️♠️ (@Jnz4tu) December 26, 2025

Imani Dia Smith's boyfriend is charged with first-degree murder

The aforementioned press release also mentioned that Jordan D. Jackson-Small was charged with "first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon."

He's been held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre while awaiting the outcome of his pre-trial detention hearing.

NEW: The Lion King Broadway star Imani Dia Smith found stabbed to death by her boyfriend in New Jersey.



The 26-year-old mother, who starred as a child in the Broadway production of The Lion King, was found with multiple stab wounds. She was was transported to a hospital where… pic.twitter.com/tkUamzeix4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Imani's aunt, Kira Helper, has launched a GoFundMe to "support the helper family after the tragic loss of Imani Dia," which has raised $64,778 of $75,000.

The description for the GoFundMe campaign also revealed that the late actress "leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much."

"Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," it adds.

The GoFundMe further states that the campaign is being "organized to support Imani’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, who are now facing the unimaginable: grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children during this traumatic time."

The funds raised via GoFundMe will go towards funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup at Imani's home, trauma therapy for Imani’s son, siblings, and parents, time off from work to grieve, provide care, and attend legal proceedings, legal and administrative costs, ongoing support and care for Imani's son, care for Imani's beloved dog, Kuro.

The description also revealed that Monique works as a Broadway and TV/film hairdresser and "like so many in the freelance and artistic fields, time away from work means lost income during an already devastating period."

"We have started our fundraising goal at $50,000 because the true cost of trauma, loss, and long-term healing is impossible to know right now. Our hope is that these funds will give Imani’s parents the ability to focus on what matters most: grieving their daughter, caring for their grandson, and helping their children begin to heal — without the added fear of financial instability. Any contribution, no matter the amount, helps lift a small part of the weight our family is carrying. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page and keeping Imani, her son, and our family in your prayers means more than we can express," it further adds.

According to her IMDB page, Imani Dia Smith has worked in multiple movies and TV shows, including A Quiet Place Part II (2020), In the Heights (2021) and The Irishman (2019). Stay tuned fore mre updates.