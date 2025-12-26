How did Jennifer Lopez celebrate Christmas 2025? Details explored

Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez marked Christmas Eve 2025 by spending time with her family, sharing moments from the celebration through a series of photos on social media. On Wednesday, December 24, the singer and actress posted a carousel of images showing a relaxed and festive gathering ahead of Christmas Day.

The 56-year-old captioned the post,

“‘Twas the night…,” while appearing in striped pajamas with a velvet ribbon in her hair.

One image showed Lopez smiling in front of a decorated Christmas tree, while others highlighted time spent with loved ones in a cozy living room setting.

Several photos featured Lopez alongside family members dressed in matching pajamas. Among those pictured were her sister, Lynda Lopez, and her 17-year-old child, Emme Maribel. The group appeared seated closely together on a couch, smiling as they posed for the camera. Additional images showed Lopez sitting cross-legged near the Christmas tree and the family cuddled together, reinforcing the intimate nature of the celebration.

Jennifer Lopez continues family Christmas traditions amid recent reports of her meeting former husband Ben Affleck

Celebrating Christmas Eve with family has been a consistent tradition for Lopez. In 2024, she shared a video of relatives decorating a Christmas tree and wrote, “Merry Christmas Eve,” alongside the clip.

The latest holiday post follows reports involving her former husband Ben Affleck. A source previously told PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck reunited with his son Samuel for holiday shopping in Los Angeles.

“They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine,” the source said, adding, “The focus was mostly on Sam.”

The insider also noted,

“He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores,” and said Lopez “asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben’s kids.” According to the source, “they arrived and left separately.”

Lopez and Affleck were married from 2022 to 2024, after having been previously engaged between 2002 and 2004.