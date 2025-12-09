2026 Golden Globes star snubs: From Jennifer Lopez to Daniel Craig, here are all the actors who didn’t secure a nomination this year

Daniel Craig (Image via Getty)

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations, announced on December 08, 2025 by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall, featured many expected names as well as several surprises and omissions. Major stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Noah Wyle, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Scott, and Wicked costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande appeared on the list.

One Battle After Another led all films with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven. In television, The White Lotus earned six nods, while Adolescence followed with five. Despite these highlights, the nominations also included unexpected inclusions and notable snubs that drew attention ahead of the awards ceremony.

As anticipation builds for the Nikki Glaser–hosted Golden Globe Awards, airing January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, audiences are already discussing which omissions were the most surprising.

List of actors snubbed at Golden Globes 2026 nominations

Daniel Craig





Daniel Craig, a three-time Golden Globe best actor nominee with two nods for the Knives Out films, was unexpectedly left out this year despite returning as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man. His omission may stem from possible category confusion, as the film shifts focus from Craig’s iconic detective to Josh O’Connor’s reformed bad-boy priest, who takes center stage in the story.

Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to film in Marty Supreme didn’t earn her a nomination in the highly competitive Best Supporting Actress category. Her role as a discontented actress involved with Timothée Chalamet’s character marked her first significant on-screen appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, yet the performance missed out on awards recognition.

Sydney Sweeney





Sydney Sweeney earned some of the strongest reviews of her career for her lead role in the intense sports biopic Christy, portraying pioneering boxer Christy Martin. Despite the acclaim, her performance was overlooked, and she ultimately did not receive a nomination for the role.

Meryl Streep





Although Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin all received acting nominations for Only Murders in the Building, the series missed out in the supporting categories. Notably absent was 33-time nominee and eight-time winner Meryl Streep, who joined the show three seasons ago as Loretta Durkin, Martin’s love interest.

Quinta Brunson





Quinta Brunson, previously a Golden Globe winner with two additional nominations, did not receive an acting nod this year for Abbott Elementary. However, the series continued its strong awards presence, earning its third consecutive nomination for Best Musical or Comedy Series.

Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez delivered stellar work in Kiss of the Spider Woman, her first major movie-musical role, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Despite her acclaimed performance, she did not secure a nomination in the highly competitive Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category, leaving her out of this year’s Golden Globe contenders.

Katherine LaNasa





Katherine LaNasa, despite winning a 2025 Emmy for her role as nurse Dana Evans on The Pitt, did not receive a Golden Globe nomination this year. In contrast, several of her fellow nominees from the Emmys’ Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category did secure Golden Globe nods, including White Lotus stars Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood.

Hugh Jackman





Hugh Jackman, a four-time Golden Globe nominee and longtime awards favorite, did not receive a nomination for Song Sung Blue, the musical biopic drama about Mike and Claire Sardina and their Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder. Despite Jackman’s omission, his costar Kate Hudson earned recognition, securing a nomination in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

