FaZe Banks says he had nothing to do with his clan members leaving after rumor of him selling a large ownership of the group goes viral

Banks, formerly known as FaZe Banks (Photo: Instagram/@banks)

Former FaZe Clan member, Richard “Banks” Bengtson, who was earlier known as FaZe Banks, is breaking his silence on the content creator organization’s apparent disintegration. Banks was the former CEO of FaZe Clan, and rumors of the group disbanding began when multiple creators on its roster revealed that they had exit the group.

Just a few hours ago, JasonTheWeen took to X to share that he had left FaZe Clan. He wrote,

“left @FaZeClan”

Other content creators shared that they had exit the group in a similar way. Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, Silky and Adapt made the same announcement via X, with all creators writing, “Left @FaZeClan” on X. Lacy added another message for his supporters, and remarked,

“shoutout to my community for having my back through everything, love yall & see you soon”

Adapt also spoke about his decision to leave FaZe Clan, and added,

“14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come.”

In wake of so many FaZe Clan’s members’ mass departure from the group, rumors began circulating on social media which suggested that Banks was responsible for their exit.

The unverified rumor claimed that Banks sold a big ownership stake in the group, which led to the members’ exit due to changes in leadership and members’ earning percentages.

Banks, or as he was was formerly known, FaZe Banks, responded to rumors that he was responsible for FaZe Clan members’ departure

FaZe Banks, or simply Banks now, took to X to clarify his position to fans and supporters after multiple members of FaZe Clan announced their exit from the group.

While clapping back at rumors that the members left because of his actions, Banks denied the claims and wrote,

“I have nothing to do with what’s going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best. If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me.”

Banks had exit the group back in August, after explaining that his lifestyle no longer aligned with the positioning of FaZe Clan. A month before his departure, n MLG crypto scheme fallout controversy erupted.

Banks, Adin Ross and other FaZe Clan members were accused at the time of a “rug pull” scheme with an MLG meme coin. It was alleged that the creators promoted the coin, the value of which inflated massively before swiftly falling.

Now, Banks is going into further details of the situation at FaZe Clan. In a recently posted video, he spoke about his side of the situation, and said that he was asked to leave FaZe by its members.

Recalling that he felt hurt by the demand, he shared that he used his “network,” his earnings and his brand to help FaZe rise.

He also claimed that he was instrumental in the FaZe members’ own rise and the increase in their earnings and followings.

“I gave up my entire adult life to this, I have put myself in millions and millions and millions of dollars of debt. I have never made not one singular dollar outside of my salary via FaZe, not selling it, not buying it, raising money, I have just put myself further and further in debt.”

He also slammed comments which suggested that Banks “ruined” FaZe Clan. He also wrote on X,

“Their money and platforms all sky-rocketed after meeting me, but I’m the bad guy? None of it makes sense, and like I said above I’m going to get into all the details tomorrow.”

Banks added that he would go live on Twitch tomorrow to share more information on the dynamics behind the scene.