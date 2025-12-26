Would Nordstrom Rack stores be open on New Year's Day? Timings and more to know

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: A Nordstrom Rack logo is displayed on a sign outside a store on November 8, 2025 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Nordstrom Rack's doors will be open on New Year's Day for all shoppers who want to ring in 2026 with fashion and home decor. The Nordstrom subsidiary will operate at its regular hours, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., with some stores opting for adjusted hours. It is recommended to check the brand's online store locator, which provides information about 397 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, including store hours and other details.

While Nordstrom Rack stores were closed on Christmas Day, they typically do not observe a holiday on New Year's Day. Whether it's athleisure clothes to support your fitness resolutions or some home essentials for 2026, Nordstrom Rack offers discounted products on a range of items.

Will Nordstrom Rack be open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Nordstrom Rack will be open to its shoppers on New Year's Day. Sources reported that most stores will operate at their regular timings, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some stores also close around 9 p.m. on weekdays. Although the stores remain open for most days of the year, they have typically stayed closed on Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day.

Customers can contact their local stores or visit the website to inquire about the exact New Year's Day timings. In addition to discounted products, customers can enjoy a range of benefits, including their new service, free same-day pickup from their nearest "rack."

The online storefront is also offering an additional 25% off on clearance products through January 1, 2026. Shoppers can also join the "Nordy Club" to get exclusive updates about upcoming offers and rewards.

The new year is just around the corner, with shoppers wondering if their favorite retail stores will be open. Nordstrom Rack will be open to meet shoppers' needs as they welcome the New Year.