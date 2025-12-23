Will Nordstrom be open on Christmas eve? Store hours and everything to know

A sign marks the location of a Nordstrom store in a shopping mall on March 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you’ve waited until the last minute to start your holiday shopping, fear not: Nordstrom will be open on Christmas Eve 2025. Both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have announced that they will be open on December 24 with “limited store hours” (times vary by location).

Shoppers are encouraged to check Nordstrom’s store locator online or call their local store directly for the most precise opening and closing times.

Many retailers have reduced hours over the holidays, but Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Nordstrom’s move to remain open offers shoppers one last chance to grab gifts, return items or avail themselves of in-store services before Christmas Day closings.

Nordstrom has no predictable national hours for Christmas Eve, but that could mean individual stores will close earlier than they normally do.

Most locations have closed by 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., historically, but that could vary based on region or the mall hours of operation.

Nordstrom Rack stores have varying hours, and generally close earlier than regular store business hours. Hours vary by store, so it’s crucial to check before leaving the house, particularly later in the day.

Is Nordstrom open on Christmas Day? What shoppers can expect during the holiday season

On Christmas day, all Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

Online shopping through Nordstrom. com will still be available, but shipping may be delayed due to the holiday.

In 2025, Nordstrom is the Promised Land of holiday shopping, a one stop shop for all things holiday & also an experience.

Stores are filled with gift shops curated across beauty, fashion, home goods and children’s categories.

A majority of the holiday gifts are under $100, and many are under $50, to help make any last-minute shopping a little easier.

In addition to an expanded offering of gifts, Nordstrom also introduced seasonal experiences and services such as in-store gift gurus, curated product recommendations and a more joyful shopping experience for customers during the holidays.

There are also immersive holiday displays and interactive, gift-centric installations at certain flagship stores.

Shoppers can avail of the AI powered gift finder; curated gift guides and an extended holiday assortment that Nordstrom offers online to allow for flexibility for people that want to avoid crowded stores.

If you plan to shop at Nordstrom on Christmas Eve, your best bet is in the early morning hours.

Popular items could be out of stock, and customer service counters, gift wrapping and alteration areas might close earlier than the rest of the store.

Factor in additional time for parking and check out, especially if shopping inside malls.