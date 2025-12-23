What are the new charges against Russell Brand announced by police? Details explored

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

British comedian, actor, and media personality Russell Brand has been charged with more crimes by London’s Metropolitan police.

The new allegations pertain to the ongoing inquiry into Brand's past behaviours by the Metropolitan police. The additional charges expand on an already large number of offences that Brand allegedly committed over a period of 20 years.

On December 23, 2025, the Metropolitan Police made a statement that Russell Brand had been charged with an extra count of rape and a count of sexual assault in connection with two other women, on top of the five existing charges he has against him (two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault).

Following in Tate’s footsteps, Russell Brand is trying to escape his rape charges by praising Trump’s regime and pretending to be a Christian.



Also, Nicki Minaj’s husband is a registered sex offender and her brother was convicted of child rape.



Every time. pic.twitter.com/VkRBEQwygC — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) December 23, 2025

Therefore, there are six women involved with this case, including the latest allegations.

Between the years 1999 and 2005, while Russell Brand was becoming a prominent personality in British entertainment, he was accused of some incidents during this time frame by multiple women, of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse.

On 3rd October 2023, Channel 4's Dispatches documentary series and The Sunday Times reported their joint investigations regarding these allegations.

After this investigation, the Metropolitan Police began to formally look into Russell Brand with a police investigation (which is still active) and December has seen new allegations levelled against him following more women stepping forward with allegations after the initial investigation took place.

Developments in the Russell Brand case

The circumstances surrounding two new allegations have not been made public by Police citing legal reasons.

The Metropolitan Police confirming that there is one charge of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi stated that all complainants are receiving assistance from specially-trained investigating officers, and everyone with information that may be relevant should contact the Police.

Earlier this year, Brand attended Southwark Crown Court to enter a formal plea of "not guilty" against five initial counts related to four different women.

The original allegations against Brand range from rape in Bournemouth, UK in 1999, through indecent assault in 2001, and then two counts of sexual assault and oral rape in London that took place between the years 2004 and 2005.

The first trial for all five counts is scheduled for June 2026 and Brand is still on conditional bail and has an upcoming appearance at Westminster Magistrate's Court on January 20, 2026, for two more counts.

#cndpoli #canpoli



99% of women agree; they’d rather date a “globalist” than a sex offender



Sorry Russell Brand pic.twitter.com/ThinpFLT98 — Jason Scott 🇨🇦 (@JasonOnTheDrums) December 23, 2025

Brand has not publicly spoken about the new allegations made against him; however, after being first charged with the above charges in early 2025, he denied all allegations against him, stating that he had been battling sex addiction, but never had performed any non-consensual sexual activities.

Brand has remained steadfast in his innocence and intends to fight the allegations against him in a court of law.

An internal review of institutional policies has occurred due to the emergence of various investigations into these issues.

Specifically, the BBC publicly apologized for not properly investigating concerns raised during Brand’s employment with them and for failing to properly escalate those concerns.

Production company Banijay confirmed that they, too, failed to respond appropriately to complaints made against Brand; however, Channel 4 has stated that they found no evidence that employees were aware of any such allegations during that period.

Brand became a significant celebrity (i.e., as an ITV Presenter and a Hollywood actor) in his earlier career, but has since reduced his involvement with the mainstream media and is now trying to build a brand as a wellness influencer and outspoken commentator.

He has gained considerable popularity online.

The police have reiterated that investigations into the allegations are still ongoing; therefore, all claims will be thoroughly investigated through legal channels.