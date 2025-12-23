"It’s the same way W/ Stephen A Smith": Ex Hot97 man Ebro claims Charlamagne Tha God was "willing to do" things he "would've never done" for money

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg attend Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 at UBS Arena on June 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ebro Darden recently opened up about his views on Charlamagne Tha God during a discussion on his new podcast. According to reports, Darden, who previously hosted the morning show on Hot 97 until its cancellation earlier this month, spoke not only about Charlamagne Tha God but also about sports analyst Stephen A. Smith during a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. During the discussion, Ebro explained that the people he mentioned were allegedly willing to do anything for money, something he explained he was not comfortable with. He said:

"There were things that Charlamagne [Tha God] was willing to do that I would’ve NEVER done.. it’s the same way W/ Stephen A Smith."

He further added:

"When companies want to give you that amount of money, you have to do a dance and I’m not willing to.”

According to Billboard, these remarks come a week after it was announced that Ebro In the Morning, which he hosted with Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, was cancelled after being on air for fourteen years. The sudden cancellation was announced two weeks prior, on December 12. On the other hand, despite speculation that Charlamagne Tha God's The Breakfast Club might face a similar fate, the show was renewed. According to TMZ, the radio personality reportedly signed a new five-year, $200 million deal with iHeartRadio. The news of this was announced in an interview with Forbes, published on December 19, where Charlamagne said:

"When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia. I was, like, 'I don't want to just be talent. I want to create this podcast network. I want to create the BET [Black Entertainment Television] for podcasting.’”

More about Ebro Darden's morning show cancellation, as he opens up about Charlamagne Tha God on his new podcast

Ebro Darden joined the Hot 97 radio station in 2004, working there until 2007. He later returned in 2012 as the program director, after which he launched his own radio show. His recent comments about Charlamagne Tha God are not the first time both parties have spoken out against each other.

According to BET, both Ebro and Charlamagne Tha God have taken digs at each other during live shows, with Charlamagne Tha God claiming in 2017 that he allegedly refused to take a picture with Darden at a party, but these claims were refuted by Ebro. Following his exit from the Hot 97 radio station, rapper 50 Cent and Drake, both of whom have a strained relationship with Ebro, allegedly celebrated the cancellation of the show.

According to Rolling Stone, Drake commented with an axe emoji under a post explaining the sudden cancellation of the morning show. Meanwhile, on the other hand, 50 Cent took to his Instagram Stories, where he made a pointed statement. Although in his statement, he did not mention Darden by name, many fans deduced that the statement was about the morning host. He wrote:

"That’s why I put a word in to have your show taken off the air, you can’t just go around saying nasty things about people."

Darden, who has now launched his own independent YouTube podcast titled Ebro, Laura & Rosenberg with his former co-hosts also commented that had he allegedly agreed to interview certain figures like Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro, and others, as some other show hosts do, he might not be in his current situation.

The new lineup set to replace the hosts of Ebro In the Morning is reportedly going to feature Lana Harris, Ronndell Smith and Million as hosts, although an exact premiere date for the new program is yet to be announced.