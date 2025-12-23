Vince Zampella's cherry-red Ferrari was caught on camera north of LA moments before it crashed and killed the Call of Duty creator

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 31: CEO, Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella speaks at the 7th Annual Produced By Conference at Paramount Studios on May 31, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Vince Zampella - the creator of the popular video game, Call of Duty, was reported dead over the weekend. On Sunday, December 21, Zampella was driving around Los Angeles in his cherry red Ferrari, when the car suddenly got off the road, crashing into a concrete barrier, and catching fire.

A video of Zampella's car speeding on the road moments before crashing was posted on X earlier today, and has since gone viral.

🚨Footage of the accident in which Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella died.



The video shows a red Ferrari 296 GTS speeding out of a tunnel, skidding and crashing into a concrete barrier. After the impact, the sports car caught fire. Zampella and the passenger died at the scene. pic.twitter.com/InE6IOMf6O — BiffBifford™ 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) December 23, 2025

While both the driver as well as passenger of the Ferrari were ejected out of it before it was aflame, their injuries were too critical and couldn't survive the accident.

Besides Zampella, who was 55, the other occupant of the Ferrari remains unidentified at the moment. He has been an undeniable force in the world of video games, setting up his company, Respawn Entertainment, back in 2010. Since then, he has given the world best-selling games like Titanfall, Star War Jedi, and Apex Legends.

Call of Duty remains as Zampella's magnum opus, which he co-created alongside Grant Collier and Jason West. Vince's company achieved another milestone this year, when its creation Battlefield 6 rattled the video game industry, setting a new sales record for its entire franchise.

Vince always appeared to be exceedingly humble and transparent in pulbic. In 2016, he acknowledged his success in such an honest manner, saying:

"You have that dream of the game being popular, but I don't think you're ever ready for that level of success."

He is survived by his ex-wife, Brigitte, and three children - Quentin, 26, Kyle, 22, and Courtney, 19.

Vince Zampella's biggest creation came out more than two decades ago

I caught wind of the most tragic headline



Vince Zampella, the lead behind some of the most beloved video games of all time, passed away in a car crash in LA county.



I’m absolutely heartbroken. He was my inspiration for so many things in life.



Fly high king 👑🕊 pic.twitter.com/d4T3J2eNGE — WASP! (@Waspoptic) December 22, 2025

Call of Duty, which is hailed as Vince Zampella's biggest creation till date, came out in 2003. At the time, it had launched as a World War II simulation game, and had recorded over 500 million copies sold across the globe.

Today, there is even a live-action film produced by Paramount Pictures based on CoD.

Most recently, Zampella was working on an action adventure video game, which was rumored to be titled Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor.

Here is what Geoff Keighley - a video game journalist - had to say about the news of Vince's death:

"Vince was an extraordinary person — a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great."

He then fondly recalled their "dinners" and "long conversations," mourning the loss of his greatest game ever, which in his, words was still ahead of him.

​