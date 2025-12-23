Nick Reiner was never treated for Schizophrenia despite going to rehab multiple times for drug addiction, claims TMZ's Harvey Levin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner and Rob Reiner attend Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse pop-up grand opening on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas )

Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner has recently been in headlines after he was accused of killing his parents. Since then, several reports digging into Nick's background, including his struggles with drug addiction, have popped up now and then. The latest speculation has been made by TMZ's Harvey Levin, who claimed that Nick was never treated for schizophrenia.

In a tweet posted by TMZ on X, Levin said that despite going to the rehab several times, Nick never underwent a treatment for schizophrenia. He further claimed that Nick was diagnosed with this condition a long time back and it wasn't a sudden diagnosis. According to Levin, people with this condition often tend to self-medicate, and so did Nick.

He additionally stated that when Nick Reiner went to the rehabs, they treated his drug addiction but did not treat the underlying mental health condition. Levin continued,

"So the person gets clean, goes out, has the underlying disease untreated, and then they go back to their old habits to self-medicate. That's when it becomes this revolving door. And that's what happened to Nick Reiner. He was treated for addiction over and over and over."

Levin further said that Nick's legal team might even use insanity as his defense. Harvey Levin continued,

"So I get back to what, based on what I'm hearing, is almost certainly going to be Nick's defense. Not guilty by reason of insanity. And there are a lot of witnesses to put up on the stand who could well resonate with this jury."

Nick Reiner's behavior became "alarming" in the month before the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner

According to reports by TMZ, Nick Reiner was seeing a psychiatrist for his schizophrenia diagnosis and was under medication as well. However, the medication reportedly made him "erratic and dangerous." Two sources told the outlet that his behavior had become "alarming" during the months before the tragedy happened.

The sources told TMZ that about 3-4 weeks before the murders, the doctors had made some changes in Nick's medication, which resulted in a change in his behavior. The sources added that the doctors were aiming at adjusting the medicines to ensure that Nick stabilized, but that did not happen.

One source even told the outlet that once the medication was altered, "Nick was out of his head." The sources even told TMZ that Nick Reiner's drug abuse was further worsening his mental health condition. The outlet further reported that Nick was going to a Los Angeles mental health and substance abuse facility. According to the outlet, the place, which apparently charged $70,000 a month, is an institution often favored by the rich.

Nick, who has been arrested, is charged with the murders of both Rob and Michele Reiner. Reports suggest that Nick has been struggling with drug addiction for a long time and has been going to rehab since he was only 15. Rob and Michele were found dead on December 14, hours after which authorities detained Nick Reiner. The case is now an ongoing investigation.