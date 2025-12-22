Report claims Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy feared her brother Nick and turned to brother Jake for support after killings

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer and daughter Romy Reiner attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of "When Harry Met Sally" - Arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's recent passing rocked Hollywood after they were allegedly murdered in their home by their younger son, Nick Reiner. As the investigation into their deaths continues and Nick is facing trial for their deaths, new information has emerged about their family dynamics.

A source told the Daily Mail on December 18 that Nick Reiner was allegedly "violent and super aggressive" and made his parents' lives "hell" with his "violent outbursts."

While both Rob and Michele Reiner "did everything" to help their younger son, his issues have taken a toll on one other family member.

Another insider source told the Daily Mail on December 21 that Romy Reiner had often felt "scared" of his brother and what he was capable of.

She reportedly stayed out of his way because his outbursts were allegedly "frightening" even before his dr*g addiction.

The same insider source described Nick Reiner to the outlet as someone "volatile." Romy Reiner allegedly didn't think it was a good idea for Nick to live in their parents' guest house.

She lives directly across from her parents' home in Brentwood and also reportedly didn't like the idea that Nick lived across the street from her.

Romy Reiner has reportedly found solace with her older brother, Jake Reiner, following their family's tragedy.

Jake also reportedly felt the same about their brother and they are allegedly feeling "numb" after their parents' tragic deaths and Nick's subsequent imprisonment.

However, the source told the Daily Mail that Romy Reiner did her best to help Nick Reiner and never disowned him despite their complicated relationship.

Romy Reiner found her parents' dead bodies in their Los Angeles home on December 14

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their home in Brentwood in Los Angeles on December 14 by their daughter, Romy Reiner. The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly received a call about the incident around 3:30 in the afternoon on Sunday and first responders found the couple already dead.

Nick Reiner was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for his parents' deaths the following Tuesday.

Los Angeles County's medical examiner revealed by Wednesday that the Reiners died in a homicide after suffering multiple sharp force injuries.

Jake and Romy Reiner also spoke publicly after the family tragedy that same day via a statement to the press.

They described the incident as a "horrific and devastating loss" that caused them "unimaginable pain." They said:

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michel Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

However, the siblings didn't directly address the allegations against their brother and his arrest. They did ask for respect, privacy, and "for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity" following their parents' deaths.

People also reported from an exclusive source on December 18 that Jake and Romy Reiner are "surrounded with support" after their brother killed both of their parents.

Nick Reiner's arraignment has been moved to January 7.