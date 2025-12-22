Who is Dominique Dawes married to? All about family as Olympic Gymnast’s father-in-law found dead after disappearance

Dominique Dawes of the United States competes in the Gymnastics competition of the Goodwill Games (Image via Getty)

Gymnast Dominique Dawes confirmed the death of her father-in-law just hours after announcing his disappearance and asking the public for help. Dawes has been married to Jeff Thompson since May 25, 2013. The couple share four children.

The four-time Olympic medalist took to her social media on Saturday, December 20, making her fans aware of his father-in-law Leonard Thompson's disappearance.

"Please help my family. Find my father-in-law, Leonard Thompson. White male, 79 years old, white hair. He may have possibly suffered a help episode and is more than likely disoriented and confused. Last scene in Winchester, Virginia, left his car abandoned in Roanoke, Virginia. Law-enforcement believes he was picked up by a trucker and was traveling 81 south. Anything you can do to share this post and help us get national exposure so that my kids can see their grandfather again. God bless you all. Please keep us in your prayers," she wrote.

Please help my family find my father-in-law. He has been missing for days—-last seen Monday evening in Winchester, Virginia, car left abandoned with a flat tire in Roanoke, Virginia Tuesday early morning. Law-enforcement is suspecting that he was picked up by a trucker. He was… pic.twitter.com/OFHLb3zRGo — Dominique Dawes (@dominiquedawes) December 20, 2025

However, a few hours later, Dominique shared the heartbreaking news that her 79-year-old father-in-law had passed away.

She posted the update alongside a photo of him holding one of her sons as a baby.

"Rest in Peace, Papa T. We are holding on to the memories. It is with a very heavy heart that I report my father-in-law has been found and not in the way that we had hoped for," she wrote over the image.

In the caption, she added:

"We take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Lord and Savior. Thank you all for the prayers and support during this very difficult time. Our last moment with him was accompanying him at mass and giving him a hug and my husband and I said, 'Get home safely.'"

The comment section of the post was flooded with condolences and messages of support for Dominique's family.

"Dominque I am so sad for your family. Sending you loving thoughts and hugs. The photos you shared showed how much he loved you and his family!" wrote on user.

"I am so sorry to hear this, Dominique. Prayers to you all. Our family is deeply sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers," said another user.

"Oh no 😢so sorry to hear this. So very sorry 😞 praying God's peace over your family. May you find comfort in His love 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽" another user commented.

Dominique Dawes's father-in-law's dead body was found in southwestern Virginia

According to USA Today's December 21 report, Leonard Hugh Thompson's body was found on December 20 in southwestern Virginia after being missing for five days.

Authorities located his vehicle on Interstate 81 near Roanoke on Tuesday. The car, which did not contain Thompson, had a flat tyre and was missing the keys.

More details regarding his death are yet to be released by the authorities.

Stay tuned for more updates.