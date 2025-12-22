Who did Wendell Pierce play in The Wire? Actor apologizes for not being there for costar James Ransone after the latter's death by suicide

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: Wendell Pierce attends the Katrina: Come Hell and High Water New Orleans Special Screening and Conversation at Tableau on August 27, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images for Netflix)

On Sunday, December 21, the news of actor James Ransone's death was shared with media. According to the online records from the LA County's medical examiner's officer, Ransone passed away last Friday (December 19), with his death being ruled as a suicide. The actor was 46 at the time of his passing.

James' untimely death was mourned by several known figures from the Bollywood industry, with one of them being Wendell Pierce.

The 63-year-old had worked alongside Ransone in The Wire - a crime drama TV series that ran on HBO for five seasons between 2002 and 2008.

Pierce played the role of William Bunk Moreland - a seasoned homicide detective - in the series. Meanwhile, Ransone starred as Ziggy Sobotka in its second season. The Wire proved to be the breakout gig James needed, winning him critical acclaim.

On Monday, Wendell Pierce tweeted a close-up of James Ransone on X, apologizing to the late actor for not being there for him.

Sorry I couldn’t be there for you , brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone pic.twitter.com/Xt384kbWJJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 22, 2025

Besides The Wire, James' other notables works include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hawaii Five-0, Burn Notice, Tangerine, and It: Chapter Two.

The Black Phone is among one of Ransone's more recent acting gigs, with its sequel releasing earlier this year.

​ James Ransone's wife wrote an emotional tribute for him

While James Ransone's tragic death has shocked many in the entertainment industry, his family has been affected by it most deeply. Ransone's wife, Jamie McPhee, wrote an emotional note in the days after his death.

Posting a throwback picture from her pregnancy on her Instagram handle, McPhee captioned it:

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again. You told me - I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

James reportedly tied the knot with Jamie back in September 2017, at an intimate ceremony at Rosewood Beach on Lake Michigan. The couple have since welcomed two children - a son named Jack and a daughter Violet.

In wake of James Ransone's death, friends of the couple have set up a GoFundMe page to support the actor's family "as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss".

With the goal of raising $120K, the campaign has raised $38K so far. A link to the campaign is also mentioned on McPhee's Instagram profile.

