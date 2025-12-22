What happened to Armani Bailey? GoFundMe raises over $10,000 for influencer to “recover from a year of hardship”

Chef Armani Bailey recently revealed that he underwent multiple setbacks (Image via Instagram/@theebaileybrand)

Chef and influencer Armani Bailey established a fundraiser to help himself recover from a series of setbacks that impacted his physical and mental health, in addition to affecting his financial stability. As of the writing of this article, the chef has raised $10,994, and is close to reaching the fundraiser’s total target of $12,000.

Armani Bailey suffered from multiple difficulties over a one year period. His bank accounts were hacked two times, leading him to lose money, according to a note attached to his GoFundMe campaign.

He also was in a car accident which impacted his ability to work in addition to an increase in his insurance. Bailey suffered from seasonal depression, and lost his job as well as his health insurance.

While recounting and explaining his year-long troubles, the chef wrote in a note on his GoFundMe campaign,

“This year has tested me in ways I never could of have imagined. Over the summer, my bank accounts were hacked twice, draining funds I depended on to stay afloat. In August, I was involved in a serious car accident that disrupted my ability to work and recover financially. My vehicle that I just bought last year is still severely damaged and they want to raise my insurance to nearly $1,000 a month to fix it. Last month, I lost my job during the midst of the shutdown, creating an unexpected gap in income.”

While reflecting on his setbacks, Bailey added,

“Along with losing my job, I also lost my health insurance, which has left me paying out of pocket for medical care and therapy related to both physical recovery and mental health support. As the seasons have changed, I have also been navigating seasonal depression, making this period especially challenging.”

Bailey also explained that having used up all of his contingency plans, he is now out of options to help himself.

While entreating supporters and well-wishers to help him, he added,

“I have exhausted all of my savings, emergency funds, and backup plans. None of this was planned, and all of my contingency options have been used. I did everything I could to manage these challenges privately and responsibly, but I've reached a point where I need help to stay afloat and stabilize. Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now it is my only option. Any support, whether through donation or by sharing this fundraiser, would mean more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me move forward.”

Armani Bailey responded to his well-wishers rallying around him and responding positively to his GoFundMe campaign

Armani Bailey’s GoFundMe campaign managed to raised more than $10,000 within five days. His team took to Instagram to thank his supporters.

While they shared in a caption on the social media platform that Bailey had not seen the amount that he raised yet, they revealed that the chef is overwhelmed with the support he received. They wrote,

“Armani hasn’t seen the GoFundMe yet. He asked to be surprised and wanted to sit with gratitude first. Thank you for holding him with such care. More soon.”

The post also included a personal note by Bailey himself, who addressed his supporters and stated,

“Sweet Lambs and Gentle Giants, I am deeply grateful for every prayer, share, and act of generosity. I feel seen, supported, and loved. Thank you for standing with me. With Love, -Armani L. Bailey”

Armani Bailey, who runs Thee Bailey Brand in addition to being a private chef and caterer with the company he founded, Fat Boyz Kitchen LA, previously told Shoutout LA that his venture began when he started a college Bible study which provided food to the homeless each week.