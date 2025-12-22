Who was Timothy Rualo? James Ransone accused Maryland school employee of sexually abusing him in 1992

Actor James Ransone died at 46 in LA, California on December 19 (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

James Ransone, 46, is no more. The Wire actor passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, December 19.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to self-harm, sex abuse, and substance use. Reader's discretion is advised.

LA County Medical Examiner’s online records confirmed that Ransone died by suicide. He was married to Jamie McPhee, and they had two children. Four years back, James Ransone opened up about being a sex abuse survivor. The actor had named Timothy Rualo as his alleged abuser in a now-removed Instagram post.

Rualo was Ransone’s mathematics tutor when he was 12 and used to teach him at his home. The late star posted a screenshot of an email he wrote to his alleged abuser, confronting him.

According to Page Six, Timothy Rualo was identified as an employee of Baltimore County Public Schools. At the time, he was working at the Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Baltimore County. Rualo served as the department chair of social studies at the school.

In the email shared by James Ransone, he recounted the alleged abuse while confronting Timothy Rualo. The actor wrote:

“Hey Tim. You may not remember me. My name is James Ransone, but you'd know me as PJ. From approximately February til June of 1992 you were my math tutor. You taught me at my childhood home in Phoenix MD.”

The actor asserted that Rualo was brought in to assist him amid his “behavioral problems,” after Baltimore social services had his father removed from his home for being physically abusive. Ransone accused his tutor of sexually abusing him and wrote:

“You were supposed to be helping me, but what you actually did was take advantage of a situation in an already abusive household that was lacking a strong paternal presence that could have prevented you from molesting me.”

James Ransone alleged that Timothy Rualo sexually assaulted him numerous times over six months. The actor shared some traumatic memories of the alleged abuse as he mentioned being “too ashamed to tell anyone.”

James Ransone claimed that the alleged abuse led to “lifetime of shame and embarrassment”

In May 2021, the It Chapter Two actor shared about his confrontation with his former home tutor for allegedly sexually assaulting him. In the screenshot of the email he posted on Instagram, Ransone asserted:

“The abuse that occurred at that time lead to a lifetime of shame and embarrassment.”

James Ransone also alleged that the abuse led to his alcohol and heroin addiction, which he eventually overcame. He continued:

“It was very difficult for me to be in any real relationship, and those I did have were mostly abusive, and in some cases I was the abuser. I put myself in risky situations sexually. I tried multiple times to commit suicide.”

After stating the reasons why he came forward after 20 years, Ransone wrote:

“Today, I am a father, and when I see my son I can tell you that children are completely innocent. There was nothing damaged or broken about me, or any child for that matter. I was just a scared kid who needed some guidance, from anyone at that point.”

According to Page Six, James Ransone reported the alleged abuse to Baltimore County police in March 2020. Per the actor’s email, a detective from the department informed him that the prosecutors “had no interest in pursuing the matter any further.”

The Baltimore Sun confirmed that the Baltimore County State’s Attorney's Office did not bring any charges following a police investigation. Reflecting upon why no charges were brought, Scott Shellenberg, state’s attorney, told the newspaper:

“It is very difficult, even when you believe the victim, to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ransone had accused the school officials and the law enforcement of failing to protect the children, as he told The Baltimore Sun:

“Do you not understand how children compartmentalize?”

He alleged:

“The entire system allowed him to be around children still.”

According to Page Six, the school that employed Rualo confirmed that it had taken “appropriate and immediate actions” against him, but the specifics were not revealed.