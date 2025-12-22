"It was out of touch and elite": Candace Owens praises Tim Dillon for calling TPUSA a "bad reality show" who wants "your money"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on September 20, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, September 21st. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens praised Tim Dillon for calling TPUSA a "bad reality show." Dillon made the comments on the latest episode posted on his YouTube channel on December 20, 2025. According to Owens, while everybody had the same thought about TPUSA, Tim actually ended up saying it out loud. In her tweet, Owens wrote,

"Everyone was thinking it, Tim Dillon said it. It was out of touch and elite. It is not and will never be relatable for blue collar workers to endure lectures from wealthy people telling them who is and is not evil. Recreating the tent Charlie died under for selfies? Seriously?"

In the video, the comedian first said that the right wing of the country has turned the organization into a "bad reality show." He even said that everything happening in association with the organization has been "weird and uncomfortable for everyone." Tim Dillon then shed light and shared his take on Erika Kirk's entries during the events.

For the unversed, her entries have been getting scrutinized, with many criticizing her for having such flashy factors, even at Charlie Kirk's memorial. According to Dillon, while he was not accusing Erika of any wrongdoing, he found her way of dealing with it in public "weird." Tim Dillon further said that the entire situation currently looks like Hollywood and thus, is not related to common people.

"It feels like you're being played... It seems off. You feel like this is a coordinated and choreographed spectacle so that you are played. They want your money," Tim Dillon said on the latest episode.

Candace Owens and Erika Kirk met for a private conversation amid their public feud

Candace Owens has become quite prominent since Charlie Kirk's death, after she began coming up with several conspiracy theories. She had even made accusations against a lot of people close to Charlie of harming him. Finally, Erika Kirk wrote on X, and she was about to have a private chat with the podcaster.

In the tweet, Erika wrote,

"Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting."

Previously, when asked about Candace Owens and her conspiracy theories, Erika Kirk said that she would just ask her to "stop." Post the conversation, Owens wrote that it lasted for about 4.5 hours. She even tweeted, saying that Erika agreed with her a lot more than she thought. She additionally wrote,

"We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."

According to reports by CNN, this was the first direct conversation between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025. As per a source with knowledge of their dynamics, they had only been communicating through intermediaries since the tragedy in September, and their relationship has also become bitter.

As of now, Erika Kirk has not reacted to Candace Owens' response to Tim Dillon's comments.