Candace Owens and Erika Kirk both tweet about having a "productive" face-to-face meeting with each other, as podcaster adds "tensions were thawed"

After weeks of making seemingly sugestive accusations at Erika Kirk and her company over Charlie Kirk's assassination, Candace Owens finally seems to have had a change of perspective following a meeting with the latter.

Both Erika and Candace tweeted about having a "productive" meeting with each other over social media on Monday night, with the podcaster even claiming that it stretched to four and a half hours.

Kirk's tweet was brief, where she also spoke about attending AmFest later on the coming weekend. For the unversed, AmFest or AmericaFest is an annual fest hosted by TPUSA.

This year, it's taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona between December 18-21.

On the other hand, Candace's tweet was lengthier, where the podcaster mentioned that the two agreed on more things than she had imagined, and were "able to share intel and clarify intent".

Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did.

We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 16, 2025

Then adding that the tension between the women were thawed during the meeting, Owens promised her viewers a "full rundown" of the meeting on Tuesday (December 16).

The meeting between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk marks their first direct interaction following Charlie Kirk's death from being shot at the Utah Valley University (on September 10).

In recent weeks, Owens even put forward the theory that the leadership at TPUSA was involved in the assassination of their former CEO.

Erika Kirk's TPUSA cleared after an investigation by the US Treasury Department

The meeting between Erika and Candace comes at a good time for the former, who also received a letter from the Treasury Department last week.

The letter cleared her company - TPUSA - of allegations of fraud in their finances, CBS News reports.

The investigation into TPUSA's finances began as a consequence of influencers asking their donors to pull their funds back - with Candace Owens being one of them.

Blake Neff - an employee at TPUSA - had also disputed financial impropriety claims against the company on The Charlie Kirk Show earlier in December, saying:

"Charlie made sure the organization was audited by a third party every year. He personally reviewed, and he signed off on every expense report and literally every single bill paid by the organization — down to a single United States dollar. We have never missed a 990 deadline."

The Treasury Department's letter verified Neff's claims, while also adding that their tax-exempt entities submitted their 990 forms on time.

CBS News reports that TPUSA raises funds in millions every year - their revenue in June 2024 was $85 million, as per the tax form they submitted.

