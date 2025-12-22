Old video of Chris Tucker resurfaces as Jeffrey Epstein pictures circulate online

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Actor Chris Tucker attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Following the collection of documents, photos, and evidence from the Jeffrey Epstein files, Chris Tucker's old video has now resurfaced on social media, as fans have been wondering about his connection with Epstein. As the U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) made these files public, many renowned faces from the world of Hollywood are now trending online as the photos show their connection to the sex offender convict.

Although officials have clearly stated that it doesn't imply that whoever appeared in these files or photos have some sort of connection with Epstein’s crimes, fans still have mixed feelings online. Some high-profile people seen in the Epstein files include Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Chris Tucker also appears in a few photos, one with Ghislaine Maxwell on an airport runway and another sitting next to Bill Clinton at a dinner table.

An old interview with American comedian and actor Chris Tucker has now resurfaced on social media that explains why he appears in the photos. In a 2021 interview with All Urban Central, Chris Tucker discussed his experience on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. According to reports by Page Six, Tucker had previously traveled with Epstein, Bill Clinton, and Kevin Spacey to Africa for a humanitarian trip, as mentioned in unsealed court documents.

He said (Via All Urban Central),

“That was a humanitarian trip to Africa, and I met [Epstein] on that trip ’cause it was his plane — I didn’t know who plane we was getting on but it was a whole bunch of dignitary people who was with us. I met him and you don’t know people and what they do in their private lives.”

With Chris on Epstein's private plane, the interviewer then asked whether he ever went to Epstein’s Island. He replied,

“NO..NO..NO..NO.. I don’t know where that thing at,” denying that he was involved in Epstein’s personal life or any of the crimes later revealed by the authorities.

This island was reportedly where Epstein committed his crimes, bringing underage girls to this secret hideout. With this video, fans are talking about it online. Some think Chris Tucker had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes, while others believe he might be involved. So far, Chris Tucker has not commented on these photos.

Neitzens react to Chris Tucker on being on a private jet with Jeffrey Epstein

"He knew those pictures existed. Why not address before all this?", commented @bLo.

Dcarson wrote, "“Humanitarian trip to Africa”…yeah that did not clear your name at all."

"Bro is an actor and he cant even convince us that he's not lying," wrote Yoruichi Shihouin.