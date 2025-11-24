Donald Trump wants ‘Rush Hour 4’ ASAP: Reports

Jackie Chan (Image Via Getty)

US President Donald J. Trump is reportedly pressuring Paramount Pictures to advance production on the long-awaited sequel, Rush Hour 4. According to industry insider reporting, Trump is leveraging his relationship with billionaire investor Larry Ellison, who holds significant control over Paramount’s parent company, to make the film a reality.

Trump’s push comes amid his broader cultural agenda where he advocates for more high-energy, classic-style action-comedies.

The Rush Hour franchise originally paired Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in buddy-cop adventures blending martial arts and humour.

Fans have been speculating about a fourth film for years, and now Trump’s involvement could accelerate the process.

On social media, a tweet by pop-culture account @CultureCrave confirmed the scoop:

“Donald Trump is reportedly pushing Paramount to make ‘Rush Hour 4’”

So far Paramount hasn’t issued an official statement confirming the project.

But with Trump’s public interest and Ellison’s media reach, the alignment between politics and pop-culture is sharper than ever.

If a sequel moves forward, it may mark a shift in how entertainment and politics intersect in the film business.

What the Rush Hour 4 sequel could look like and why it matters

If Rush Hour 4 gets the green light, several factors come into play.

First, bringing back Jackie Chan as Detective Lee and Chris Tucker as Detective Carter would anchor the film in the original spirit.

Their chemistry defined the early movies and remains a key draw.

Second, the tone of the sequel may be closer to nostalgic action-comedy rather than modern dramatic or socially driven films.

Trump’s interest signals a preference for straightforward entertainment, big stunts and buddy cop fun over themes of social commentary.

Third, the business side matters.

Larry Ellison’s influence at Paramount means the sequel could receive serious backing and cross-platform exposure, across cinema, streaming, and global markets. With audiences hungry for familiar franchises, this could be a lower-risk investment for the studio.

On the flip side, there are hurdles.

The franchise’s original director, Brett Ratner is embroiled in controversy with sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Studios may avoid his involvement to prevent backlash.

Casting, script, and budget all must align.

Ultimately, the move highlights how political figures like Donald Trump can affect entertainment decisions.

The idea isn’t just making a movie, it's a cultural signal.

If the sequel were to happen, it might reflect more than nostalgia; it could also signal a changing direction in Hollywood’s offerings.

How the franchise still impacts pop culture

The Rush Hour films still show up across online trends, with short clips going viral often. Young viewers discover the movies on streaming apps, giving the franchise a fresh wave of attention every year.

Many comedians mention the films as inspiration for their timing and energy.

Jackie Chan’s action style and Chris Tucker’s fast humor continue to influence new creators who grew up watching their teamwork on screen.

Movie fans also share edits of Lee and Carter’s funniest scenes, keeping the franchise active in daily conversations online.

Even without a new film, the characters remain familiar and meaningful to many people.

The franchise’s lasting impact helps explain why so many fans want a new part.

They believe the old magic can return if the story focuses on friendship, humor, and simple action elements that made the earlier films loved worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates.