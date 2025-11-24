Blue Lights season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A screengrab from Blue Lights season 3 (Image via Youtube / BBC)

Blue Lights season 3 continues to deliver gripping drama as episode 3 premieres on November 27, 2025. In this new episode, tension rises as Annie faces threats to her family and the officers deal with dangers both at work and in their personal lives. Fans can expect thrilling action, tough choices, and shocking events as the team works to keep the city safe.

The series also shows the intense pressures faced by Belfast police officers every day. Last week, Lindsay Singleton left her foster home, which set off a chain of events that pulled her into a dangerous world. The officers struggled with their own challenges after the tragic death of Sandy McKnight.

The aftermath of Sandy’s death affected everyone in different ways. Grace, Annie, and Aisling dealt with trauma while managing complicated investigations and high-pressure situations. Fogerty and Dana made moves that could increase the danger in the city. The officers had to balance their duty, ethics, and personal safety, creating even more tension as the story moves toward the next intense chapter.

Blue Lights season 3 episode 3 airs on Thursday

Blue Lights season 3 episode 3 will air on Thursday November 27, 2025. Viewers can expect another exciting episode with intense action, tough choices and surprising events as Annie, Grace and the Belfast officers face danger at work and in their personal lives. The story builds on the tension from earlier episodes with bomb threats, rising criminal activity and new dangers for Lindsay..

Where to watch Blue Lights season 3 episode 3

Viewers can watch episode 3 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST. They can also stream the full season as a box set on BBC iPlayer. The series is available on BritBox as well, with new episodes released on Thursdays. In the US, Episode 3 can be streamed on BritBox and Amazon Video starting on November 27, 2025.

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3 episode 3

Episode 3 begins with Annie finding a bomb threat at her aunt Bea’s house. This shows how danger is always close to the team. Fogerty steps up his actions against Lindsay, making her plans to go to Dublin much harder. Tommy and Aisling respond to a tense domestic call with Gavin and Andrea Bunting, showing the serious problems of family violence.

Chief Superintendent McNally faces political pressure and threats from Colly while Sandra and Annie deal with personal losses and difficult decisions. Grace and Shane go to Lindsay’s foster home and race against time to keep her safe. With protests, growing criminal threats and power struggles between the police and gangs, episode 3 delivers an intense mix of action, careful planning and emotional challenges.

A brief recap of episode 2 before Blue Lights season 3 episode 3 arrives

Episode 2 throws the team into chaos as Lindsay considers a new job in Dublin and the officers deal with dangerous situations and high-pressure rescues. Annie and Aisling respond to a serious car crash and race against time to save lives. Grace handles child protection cases and uncovers risky links to Sandy’s death.

Inside the team, tensions rise as Shane and Tommy argue over rules and trigger an investigation led by Geraldine Gilroy. Threats from local criminals grow stronger and Chief Superintendent McNally faces sudden danger that forces the officers to act fast. The episode ends with a shocking discovery under a vehicle and leaves viewers eager to see what happens next.

Fans can watch Blue Lights season 3 on BBC One and BritBox.