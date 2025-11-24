How long did David Cameron serve as UK’s Prime Minister? British politician reveals he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer

David Cameron said that he wants to organize screenings for men who have a high risk of being diagnosed with the same disease (Image via Getty)

David Cameron recently confirmed his prostate cancer diagnosis. The former Foreign Secretary opened up on the details during a conversation with The Times on Sunday, November 23.

The politician has served as the Prime Minister of the UK between 2010 and 2016. The Times stated that Cameron’s problem was revealed when his wife, Samantha Sheffield, suggested he go for a checkup. The latter’s advice came after listening to an interview by restaurateur Nick Jones on the radio, who has previously battled a similar issue.

David Cameron revealed that he initially opted for a prostate-specific antigen test, where the results were very high. He recalled that it was a moment when he started following the fact that he should “hope for the best.”

The ex-leader of the Conservative Party said that he decided to speak about his health because he believes that people should know about it, considering that there is a platform to address the same. Cameron also stated:

“You have an MRI scan with a few black marks on it. You think, ‘Ah, that’s probably OK.’ But when the biopsy comes back, and it says you have got prostate cancer? You always dread hearing those words. And then literally as they’re coming out of the doctor’s mouth you’re thinking, ‘Oh, no, he’s going to say it. He’s going to say it. Oh God, he said it.’”

David said that it is common to check the possibilities of surviving with the disease after finding the diagnosis, adding that people even decided to wait for some time and analyze everything before moving forward.

David Cameron expressed his wish to support a screening for men at risk of prostate cancer

The Marylebone, London, native said during his new interview that he would have regretted not speaking up about his diagnosis since he experienced it. Cameron added that the health issue helped him to find what was wrong with him.

According to The Times, David’s brother Alexander had also passed away due to the same problem a long time ago. Cameron mentioned that he immediately moved forward without waiting as soon as he learned about his prostate cancer.

“I had this decision to make, which lots of people with prostate cancer have. Do you watch and wait? Or do you look at what the treatment options are? Do I want to take risk of not acting, or do I want to take the risks of acting?,” David Cameron added.

The former leader of the Opposition said that he wants to be a part of those people who are seeking a “screening programme” to find the health issues they have been dealing with for a long time.

Cameron stated that he wishes to collaborate with the organization Prostate Cancer Research to ensure that men with a high risk of being diagnosed with the disease get an opportunity to go for a screening. He claimed that this particular process will prevent the death of many individuals in the UK. David continued:

“I don’t particularly like discussing my personal intimate health issues, but I feel I ought to. Let’s be honest. Men are not very good at talking about their health. We tend to put things off. We’re embarrassed to talk about something like the prostate, because it’s so intricately connected with s*xual health and everything else.”

Over the years, David Cameron has served in various other positions. This includes the Member of Parliament and the House of Lords. He is also the author of a memoir titled For the Record.