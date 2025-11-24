Mount Gravatt woman wins full $5 million Powerball jackpot after her lucky ticket hits the top prize

January 9, 2016: Florida Powerball Hits $900 Million (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

A woman from Mount Gravatt, Australia, started her Friday morning last week in the most unforgettable way – by finding out she is now a multi-millionaire, as per Mirage News. After receiving a call from lottery officials, she learned that she was the only division one winner in the Powerball draw from the night before, taking home the entire $5 million prize.

The winning Powerball draw (Draw 1540) took place on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Her total winnings come to $5,251,913.32, which she will receive in two weeks on Friday, December 5, 2025. It’s perfect timing, making her Christmas and New Year extra special.

An unexpected Friday morning surprise

The Queensland woman said she was completely stunned when she heard the news.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she shouted when they told her she had won.

“Are you serious? I’ve won $5 million?! Oh my god! I had absolutely no idea!” she exclaimed.

She explained that she couldn’t stop shaking and that her husband, who was sitting next to her, was also in shock. The couple kept checking the numbers over and over because they couldn’t believe it was real.

The woman almost didn’t return the phone call at all. She thought the unknown number was possibly spam.

“I was so close to not calling you back because I didn’t recognize the number. But I’m so glad I did,” she laughed.

Winning numbers were all family dates

When she looked closely at her entry, she realized something even more emotional.

“The winning numbers are all family numbers – birthdates and anniversaries!” she said.

This made the win even more meaningful for her, and she said she felt grateful and overwhelmed.

Big dreams and a peaceful future

With $5 million arriving in her bank account before the end of the year, the Mount Gravatt winner already has a few simple, heartfelt plans.

The biggest one?

“This means my husband can retire,” she said happily.

She shared that she used to say she wouldn’t tell anyone if she ever won the lottery. But now that it has happened, she feels like shouting it from the rooftops.

“Thank you so much!” she told lottery officials.

Ticket purchased online through The Lott app

Her winning 12-game entry wasn’t bought from a store. Instead, she purchased it through The Lott app, the official platform for Australia’s lottery games. The app lets players buy tickets, check results, and receive winning notifications.

This win has brought a moment of joy not only to the lucky woman but to the community watching the story unfold. With her calm plans, meaningful number choices, and excited reaction, the Mount Gravatt winner’s story is a reminder that sometimes life can change with just one lucky ticket.

​