Tia Glover reveals Stacey thinks she’s the “safest” wife around Thiemo on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10, episode 8

Tia Glover, along with her husband, Rob, met Wendy and her husband, Eddie, on a double date during episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 10.

The duo chatted briefly about each other before the conversation shifted to Stacey Rusch and her ex-husband, Thiemo.

Glover opened up about how she had invited Stacey and her husband for the double date.

She then revealed that the reason Rusch could not come to dinner is that Thiemo is going out of the country.

Tia also admitted during their conversation that Stacey felt that out of everybody, she is the “safest” to be around Thiemo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 8: Wendy calls out Stacey for not being a friend to her

During their dinner date, Wendy and Tia, along with their husbands, discussed Stacey Rusch and her ex-husband, Thiemo.

For those unversed, Stacey Rusch divorced Thiemo in 2024, but the duo reconciled again.

Tia revealed during their date that she had invited Stacey and her husband, and how Stacey had called her the “safest” to be around compared to other cast members.

Wendy appeared to be shocked by her admission and stated in the confessional interview:

“ The person you feel safest with is Tia? Tia that you just met? Tia that has not stuck up for you? Okay.”

Wendy then pulled out her phone and called to confront Stacey.

Osefo asked Stacey if she thought that she was coming to the dinner date and why she hadn’t done so.

To which Stacey replied:

“Thiemo was not quite ready for such a big introduction.”

She added:

“Thiemo is just really trying to get comfortable…”

Tia interrupted the discussion by stating that she had told her the reason she was not joining the dinner date was that her husband was out of the country.

Stacey retracted her excuse by stating that Thiemo just flew in today, which disgusts Tia.

When Tia visited Stacey and met her husband, Stacey had stated that her husband wouldn't be back until next week.

Her blatant lie took Tia off guard as Wendy called Stacey out.

Wendy confronts her about what Tia told her about meeting Thiemo.

She continued:

“And I just felt like you are not been the type of friend to me that I had been to you.”

Stacey further turned back on Tia and called her out:

“Tia, I don’t appreciate you causing friction between Wendy and me.”

Glover grew visibly angry and retorted, saying she is creating her own fiction by not keeping up with her made-up “stories.”

Stacey apologised to Wendy on the call, saying:

“Wendy, I am sorry. I regret introducing Tia to Thiemo first, you are my closest friend in the group. And I am sorry if i hurt your feelings.”

Tia was quite taken aback by Stacey’s behaviour and stated during her confessional interview:

“Here I am like an idiot defending you. You are on your island on your own and you are actually creating more water in between because clearly you want to stay on an island.”

Earlier during the episode, Tia Glover visited Stacey’s house and met Tia’s ex-husband.

Stacey also mentioned to Tia that she will introduce Thiemo to Gizelle only after she has introduced the cast members to her boyfriend.

