The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 8 sneak peek: 3 major takeaways

Monique Samuels (Image Via Getty)

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to bring drama, tension, and sharp turns, and the sneak peek for episode 8 proves the cast is not slowing down.

The show follows the women as they navigate friendships, business moves, and personal conflicts in Potomac.

Every episode brings a mix of humor, chaos, and emotional moments, and this one gives fans a lot to talk about.

The main highlight of Episode 8 begins when Chris, Monique Samuels' ex-husband, becomes a sudden point of conversation.

The scene starts with the woman asking Monique if Chris is her ex, and things quickly shift when it is revealed that Stacy once dated him.

The moment shocks the table, and the reactions grow fast.

Monique tries to stay calm, but the group notices the tension rising.

She explains she and Chris have been divorced for almost two years, and she expects him to date again.

Even so, the sudden conversation catches her off guard, and the cast reacts to how quickly things turn messy.

The episode also features humorous yet uncomfortable moments between cast members as they navigate touching and boundary issues.

One woman jokes about touching someone’s bottom, while another pulls back and says she does not like it.

This creates another playful argument, but it also illustrates how quickly lines can be crossed within the group.

The party continues with new drama when the women question Stacey’s cannabis launch and her choice of a Yoruba name, “Shayo.”

One cast member asks if Stacey has Nigerian heritage and challenges her pronunciation of the name.

Stacey explains that she has Nigerian ancestry, as revealed by a DNA test, but the group doubts the depth of her ties.

The women accuse her of being unclear, and one even jokes that Nigerian men do not behave the way Stacey describes.

The doubts about her business choices, cultural connection, and authenticity become a central point of tension.

The preview ends with a shift to a Pride event, where another cast member opens up about coming out as a teen.

She shares how her grandmother supported her, and the women celebrate pride together on a float.

The moment adds emotion to an otherwise chaotic gathering, showing both conflict and connection within the group.

Inside RHOP's episode 8: Cast reactions, cultural tension, and big questions







The Real Housewives of Potomac has built a substantial following by blending real-life issues with the bold personalities of its cast members.

Episode 8 continues this theme by exploring how the women handle surprise moments, personal boundaries, cultural pride, and business decisions.

Stacey finds herself at the center of two significant conversations.

First is the moment about Monique’s ex-husband, Chris.

The second central point involves Stacey’s cannabis brand launch.

The name “Shayo,” which she says has Nigerian roots, raises questions from the others.

This disagreement leads to sharp comments about authenticity and intention.

One woman even jokes that Nigerian boyfriends do not act the way Stacey describes, turning the discussion into a cultural debate.

Another part of the episode shows the cast heading to a Pride float.

One cast member shares how she came out as transgender, and how her grandmother supported her.

She explains that attending her first Pride event helped her find her community.

The women cheer for her, and the moment brings a warm shift from the earlier drama.

Episode 8 also shows light humor when the women question the brand identity of G&A.

Some wonder if the fashion line has lost its direction, while others simply enjoy the event.

Even with confusion, the cast stays playful as they prepare for the Pride float.

This sneak peek sets the tone for a dramatic and emotional episode.

Viewers can expect bold confrontations, personal stories, cultural conversations, and group tension, all in true Potomac style.

Stay tuned for more updates.