Dancing With the Stars alum Corey Feldman calls out the show for its 'toxic' backstage culture

Dancing With the Stars alum Corey Feldman has recently called the show out as "toxic." According to Us Weekly, he claimed that there is a “toxic behind-the-scenes culture” at Dancing With the Stars.

The actor appeared on season 34 of the hit ABC dance competition, as he was paired with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. However, his time on the show was short-lived as the dancing pair was ultimately eliminated during the second episode.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of the Guverey's Law radio show, Feldman said,

“There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes."

Feldman was not quite pleased with the work culture of the show. He said:

“Actually, there everything was great,” he said. “But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around the show, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s the worst, like, most toxic.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Corey Feldman claims that Jenna Johnson “deserved better”

The actor opened up about his time on the show while praising dancing pro Jenna Johnson. He said that Jenna was an amazing dancing partner and that she “deserved better.”

In another interview with Us Weekly, Feldman called Jenna “the reigning queen” and said he is very grateful and lucky enough to have landed her as his partner.

Feldman had admitted that he felt like he had disappointed Jenna. He said:

“I’m sure when she opened the door [she] was like, ‘Oh, God, what do I have to deal with?’”

Jenna Johnson had earlier summarised her short-lived time on the show with Feldman on Instagram. She wrote:

“Corey. Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed that Jenna Johnson faced a “difficult time” with Corey Feldman

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had earlier claimed that dancing pro Jenna Johnson seemingly had a difficult time working with Corey Feldman. He further explained that the difficulty stemmed from the surmountable pressure that was put on Feldman as an inexperienced competitor.

“Don’t forget, this production is not just about you and your partner dancing, it’s about this massive behemoth of everything that’s happening,” Maksim said. “The amount of people that you have to deal with, the amount of interviews, and this is all between your rehearsal time and your therapy, and you are trying to lick your wounds and all that stuff.”

Feldman has talked about these allegations. He said he read these things in the paper. He added:

"This person’s mad at this person. These people aren’t talking to each other.’ Or, ‘Are people working hard enough? Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac it’s so difficult to work with,’” Feldman reportedly continued during the upcoming episode’s preview. “‘Oh, it’s just Max [Maksim Chmerkovskiy]. Don’t pay attention to him. He just wants attention.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

