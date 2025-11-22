Who are Rodney Rogers' children? Wake Forest basketball star's family explored as he dies at 54

(Image via Instagram/@nba)

Former NBA player Rodney Rogers has passed away at the age of 54. Rogers, nicknamed the Durham Bull, sustained a spinal cord injury after an accident on a dirt bike, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

The National Basketball Players Association stated that Rogers died from natural causes stemming from his spinal cord injury. Rodney Rogers was married to Raye Rogers at the time of his passing.

He had three children with his first wife, Tisa White: daughters Roddreka and Rydeiah, and son Rodney Rogers II.

Roddreka is currently an assistant coach with the Georgia State women’s basketball team and was a Georgia Tech standout from 2013 to 2016.

Rydeiah played basketball at NC State from 2015 to 2019.



In 2010, Rogers married Faye, and they had a son together, Devonte. Rodney Rogers also embraced Eric Hipilito as a son.

"Rogers leaves behind a towering legacy as one of the most transformative players in program history": Wake Forest University pays tribute to late basketball player

A press release announcing the passing of the basketball star stated as follows:

"A native of Durham, N.C., Rogers leaves behind a towering legacy as one of the most transformative players in program history and an enduring example of courage, generosity, and Pro Humanitate spirit,"

The Statement also added that Faye was with Rogers when he passed away. Rogers began his college career in Winston-Salem and was selected as the ninth overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.

He worked with seven teams during his career with the NBA, including the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers

The NBPA described Rogers as a positive light and a quiet strength to the people around him;

“The last 17 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed. Through every moment, Rodney remained a light — positive, motivated, and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him.”

