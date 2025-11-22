How is Selma Blair doing after her MS diagnosis? 'Cruel Intentions' star opens up about health and screen return

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) guest, Selma Blair and Diane Kruger attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Selma Blair is doing great and is relapse-free after sharing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. The American actress underwent rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell treatments. In an interview with Stellar, published on November 22, 2025, the Legally Blonde actress spoke about being in remission since 2021 and how she hopes to use her platform to reduce the stigma surrounding sclerosis.

“Everyone’s experience with MS is different. I think I do have a certain place [to speak publicly]. My big mouth likes to see what I can do about stigma.”

Blair, who played supporting roles in two of the most popular movies of the early 2000s, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, informed the magazine that she had several acting projects lined up and was excited to focus on her acting career:

“There are some [roles] coming up that I never saw coming,” she said. “I am excited about getting back into movies.”

Selma Blair praised her son Arthur Saint Bleick for his strength during her health crisis

Selma Blair revealed in an interview with People in September 2025 that her 14-year-old son Arthur, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Bleick, took care of her as she battled sclerosis:

"I'm really in awe of how brave and wonderful he is, and he takes great care of me, too, when at times I need it," she said.

She revealed that the sickness took most of her time, and she was only starting to figure out what she wanted to do with her life now that she was healthier:

"And now it's like, what are my dreams? I think maybe since the diagnosis, you're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life feeling tired from being unwell that I think I was just trying to get through the day. And now it's like, wait, I realize I don't know what my goals are."

She added that she had always enjoyed advocating for and creating awareness about people with chronic illnesses.

The actress revealed to Stellar that she has three movies set for release: Stay Forte, a war drama; Silent, a supernatural thriller and There There by Mark and Michael Polish.