“It was very overwhelming”: Married at First Sight alum Meghann Turner gets candid about her miscarriage and divorce

Meghann Turner (Image via Instagram/@meghannturner)

Married at First Sight season 19 alum Meghann Turner has recently opened up about her experience on the show. The 39-year-old realtor also recently announced her pregnancy with Derrek Wiedeman.

Turner admitted that it was a lot to “have a miscarriage, being married to a new husband, and then filming, and then keeping it a secret” from all her fellow cast members and friends.

During the reunion, Derrek revealed that he didn’t love his wife anymore and broke up with Meghann on the phone. The two have not seen each other since then.

She revealed her miscarriage during the season 19 reunion. The television personality recently made a huge revelation to People as she talked about her entire experience.

“It was very overwhelming [and] a lot to process."

Married at First Sight season 19 alum Meghann Turner reflects on her pregnancy loss

The television alum looks back at her pregnancy loss and tells People how traumatic it was for her to go through it all.

Turner admitted that, being someone who never cried a lot before, he ended up crying 20 years' worth of tears.

"I've cried 20 years' worth ... and it was very therapeutic to cry," she says. "I understand why people now cry. I cried so much [that] I was like, 'Get it together, Meghann. Come on.' But, it was very cathartic to really cry and to grieve all that."

Meghann Turner also took this opportunity to point out how it was a lot for her to process the grief, and she felt clueless about how to handle the situation.

“One, getting pregnant by basically a stranger, and then navigating the miscarriage and everything. And I don't really have any friends that had gone through that," she adds. "I mean, obviously, no one on the cast went through that, so it's a very new field that I'm in."

The MAFS alum also talked about the turmoils of pregnancy while giving a candid explanation, saying,

"I know that it's harder to get pregnant when you're older, and so I think that us not trying to get pregnant and it just [happening], I hope that gives people hope that even later in life ... you can still get pregnant, Things happen that are unexpected, and I think that if you have a good, solid core of people around you, or a good therapist ... life does go on."

Meghann Turner says that her dream is “not gone”

The Married at First Sight alum concluded on a hopeful note, saying that she wants to be an example to other women while also being optimistic about her future.

"The dream is not gone," she continues. "I want other women to know [that it] is as terrible as it is when you're going through it, [but] there is light at the other side."

Meghann Turner expressed gratitude to her friends and family as she leaned on them, including her fellow costar and good friend Brittany, and her family, who created a "safe space for her to express all of her emotions without fear of judgment."

