"Shocked, scared, and happy" - Married At First Sight star Meghann shares her and Derrek's reaction to unexpected pregnancy news

Married at First Sight Season 19 revealed a new development when Meghann and Derrek shared news of an unexpected pregnancy.

The couple discussed the news during a private interview on the show, noting that the pregnancy was not planned. Addressing their reactions, Meghann said,

"We're shocked, scared, and happy all at once."

Derrek confirmed that Meghann had taken two pregnancy tests, both of which returned positive results.

The couple’s conversation was featured during the episode “Two Truths and a Lie,” showing how they processed the news together.

Meghann and Derrek react to their unexpected pregnancy on Married At First Sight

Meghann and Derrek's pregnancy news

During Season 19's "Two Truths and a Lie," Meghann and Derrek shared that they were expecting a child. Derrek described the moment as "nervous and shocked," while Meghann added,

"We've got a lot to talk about now. As this changes pretty much everything for us."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pair made it clear that the pregnancy was a surprise but still a positive one, and each of them talked about being united in figuring out the way forward.

Meghann and Derrek have not made their very first ultrasound appointment and intend to wait for a few weeks before booking the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌visit.

In episode 10, the couples attended a group retreat, but Meghann and Derrek chose not to disclose their pregnancy to the other participants. Derrek explained,

"It's still really early in the whole pregnancy. It's too early yet to have the first doctor's appointment where they do the ultrasound, we haven't gotten to that point yet."

The couple agreed to maintain privacy until more information became available.

Family planning discussions before pregnancy

Meghann and Derrek have discussed children since the beginning of their relationship on the show.

Both had expressed a desire to start a family, which was part of the considerations by the Married at First Sight experts in matching them.

Meghann had indicated interest in having one child, while Derrek had envisioned having at least three.

The couple also shared a significant personal milestone during Season 19, when Meghann said, "I love you," and Derrek later reciprocated.

The announcement coincided with the couple moving into a deeper stage of their relationship. Their conversations regarding children continued during private interviews on the show.

Derrek​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ declared his plan to be a source of Meghann's strength during the pregnancy and to care for her.

He said that he would "grind and work" hard to support Meghann so she would feel happy and comfortable during the whole process.

The talk between Meghann and Derrek revolved around the changes that the pregnancy would bring into their lives, and they also pointed out the need for prudent ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌planning.

Wedding day and early relationship moments

Before their wedding, Meghann gave Derrek a unique gift: a mini polar plunge experience. Meghann said she was excited to "plunge into life" with him.

Derrek participated in the ice bath as part of the wedding day events. He later clarified that he had no intention of backing out of the marriage despite the surprise, stating,

"Like a cold feet type of thing? No, definitely not."

Both Meghann and Derrek expressed dedication to their relationship and commitment to starting a family from the start.

Derrek moved to Austin to settle down and focus on family goals, while Meghann had established a routine that included ice plunges. Their compatibility on lifestyle goals contributed to the early stages of their relationship.

The couple’s wedding and early experiences were documented on Married at First Sight Season 19, including the gift exchange and honeymoon interactions, before learning of Meghann’s pregnancy.

Stay tuned for more updates.