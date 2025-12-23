Big Brother season 27's Mickey Lee talks about using the show to disconnect and challenge herself

Mickey Lee from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@themickeyclee)

Mickey Lee appeared on You Know I’m Right, Episode 375, on December 16, 2025, to discuss her experience on Big Brother season 27.

Lee confirmed she had been a fan of the show prior to participating, having watched two seasons.

She explained that she was approached about the opportunity and considered it a chance to step away from her busy schedule. Lee stated,

“I thought it'd be a great opportunity to disconnect, do something I'd never done before and challenge myself to just see how far I can go and what I'd be able to accomplish.”

Her preparation for the show coincided with moving into a new home and managing professional commitments, including more than 100 events and 26 brand partnerships over the past year.

Mickey Lee’s Preparation and Experience Inside the Big Brother House

Motivation and Preparation for Big Brother

Lee described the process of deciding to audition and prepare for Big Brother as tied to her schedule and work commitments.

She explained that the timing of the opportunity aligned with a planned summer break, allowing her to take time off and focus on the show. She said,

“Once someone reached out to me and gave me some insight…that's kind of when my antenna is raised. I'm like, okay, let me look more into it.”

Lee further commented on the great difficulties involved in moving into a new house and preparing for a possible 90-day absence at the same time.

She pointed out that it was not only one but two "packs" at once, and she needs to plan and organize with care the whole process.

According to Lee, successfully handling these tasks during the preparation period helped establish the framework for her overall experience inside the Big Brother house.

Life Inside the House

During her time on the show, Lee highlighted aspects of daily life in the Big Brother house, including living with other contestants and handling shared spaces. She discussed the physical environment, noting,

“My biggest surprise was how dusty the house was. Like my allergies kick my butt. I would say a majority of the time.”

Lee realizes the challenges of using a "shower" and taking care of her personal spaces at a place where many people are.

According to her, sharing a large space with a number of persons demanded a constant observation of others' lifestyles and levels of cleanliness, and it thus had an impact on the daily life of all.

She was always having to cater to the needs of the common areas, which was a main point in her life in the house.

Among the things she did was cooking for the other housemates, an activity she said was very important for her as it gave her time and occasion to interact with them in a proper manner.

Her story was that cooking for a crowd was quite different from her usual practice, as she usually lives alone, yet this task very soon became a part of her daily routine during the show.

Challenges and Personal Experience

Lee described the mental demands of participating in Big Brother, emphasizing the loss of daily comforts and the need for resilience. She stated,

“Big Brother was very mentally challenging. I think you lose all comfort and you're forced to sit with yourself.”

She reflected on the experience as a measure of her ability to adapt to new circumstances.

Additionally, Lee noted the physical effects of the house environment, including dealing with persistent "allergies" that affected her daily activities and experiencing a temporary loss of voice during her time on the show.

