What time will Fallout season 2 episode 2 release on Prime Video? Global release timings explored

Lucy and The Ghoul in ‘Fallout’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Prime Video])

Fallout season 2 episode 2 will arrive just like an early Christmas present to fans waiting for Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul's adventures in New Vegas. Considering that the first episode of the season arrived on a Tuesday (December 16), some viewers fully expect the next episode to arrive next Tuesday.

But Fallout season 2 will follow a weekly rollout on Wednesdays starting next episode. It means season 2 episode 2 arrives Prime Video on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Based on the beloved Fallout video games, the show's first season proved to be a hit. Season 2 promises to do the same as Ella Purcell and Walton Goggins return for more adventures and mishaps in the Wasteland.

What time will Fallout season 2 episode 2 arrive?

All remaining episodes of Fallout season 2 will be released on Wednesdays as originally planned. This means Fallout season 2 episode 2 will drop on streaming on December 24, 2025.

Some may be confused about the change after the first episode was released earlier than planned on December 16. It was originally slated for a December 17 release, which was a Wednesday. But Prime Video announced mere days before the show is due to premiere that the first episode will get an early release.

But the show will return to its pre-planned Wednesday rollout starting with Fallout season 2 season 2. It drops at 3:00 am Eastern Time. Check more release timings below:

Pacific Time: 12:00am

British Standard Time: 8:00am

India Standard Time: 1:30 pm

Japan Standard Time: 4:00 pm

Australia Eastern Standard Time: 7:00pm

How many episodes are there in Fallout season 2 and where can you watch all of them?

Season 2 of the series will have the same number of episodes as the first season. There are only eight episodes scheduled to run for eight weeks starting December 16.

One new episode will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video every week on Wednesdays until the finale on February 4, 2026. All episodes of season 1 are also streaming on Prime Video.

What to expect in Fallout season 2 episode 2

Fallout season 2 picks up following the aftermath of the first season's epic finale. It will take the story and the audience through the wasteland of the Mojave to the city of New Vegas. The journey for Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul began in the first episode and it will continue to the next.

Episode 1 revealed the mystery of another vault and the Brain Computer Interface Chip used in the experiment there. Episode 2 is set to hammer down on its mysteries, including Hank MacLean's connection to all of it.

Fallout season 2's next episode is also expected to deepen Mr. House's backstory. Justin Theroux's character may only get a small screentime, but his reach goes far and wide in the Fallout universe.

Episode 1 also brought a lot of twists and turns that are expected to continue to develop in the next episode. For one, the message Hank left Lucy and The Ghoul in Vault 24 made them even more determined to take him down. Episode 2 could reveal their next move against Hank.

Fans will be delighted to know that the series has been renewed for a third season. Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more Fallout season 2 news and updates as the series continues.