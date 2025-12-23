Why is there no new episode of Fire Country season 4 this Friday (December 26, 2025)? Details explained

Fire Country season 4 is away on a winter break and will return in February 2026 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © CBS]

Christmas 2025 is arriving on Fire Country season 4 with a long vacation after the show aired its ninth episode on December 19, 2025. CBS is expected to take a break for the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities. While the channel goes into a hiatus every year around this time, the new episodes return in January of the new year. However, this year the break is for more than two months for Winter Olympics.

NBC is slated to broadcast the Winter Olympics live on its channel for most of February. As such, CBS decided not to return after its year-end hiatus, only to take another break in February 2026. The channel is rescheduling all its shows to return after the Olympics are over in their scheduled time slots.

Since Fire Country season 4 airs every Friday, fans, who watched episode 9, may want to catch up on the next episode on December 26, 2025, and end up disappointed. However, there is news for the show’s fans since the series will return with fresh episodes from February 27, 2026. The show will continue its storyline from the cliffhanger it left in the ninth episode.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9: A quick look back at the cliffhanger

Titled Who Owns the Dirt, the fall finale episode for 2025 showed how fire breakouts may lead to turf wars between teams. The synopsis for the episode said:

“When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head.”

Fire Country season 4 episode 9 started with Battalion Chief Manny receiving a red flag warning about an exceptionally dry atmosphere and the possibility of a fire, which he prepared for. However, when no call came in, a worried Manny investigated to learn that a fire had started in nearby Drake County.

Their firefighters refused the help that Manny offered. Unconvinced, Manny took his team and arrived at the site to realize that a campfire had turned into a bushfire and it might not be small. The Drake County Chief refused the Edgewater team’s help, referring to the Zabel Ridge Fire and their incompetence at stopping it.

This hurt the Edgewater team, which still grieved Chief Vince’s death in the fire that was caused by arson. While Bode asked the Drake County Chief to stop taking Edgewater’s name, he remembered how his mother had information on Landon’s probable involvement. The culprit may have wanted Chloe’s house to burn down and her dependence on him.

As Sharon revealed intel to Chloe and asked her to stay safe, Tyler overheard. He was already persecuted by his stepfather and wanted answers from Bode. He snuck into the truck as the team headed for their work. Bode assigned Tyler to radio duty to ensure that he stayed within the truck. Meanwhile, Landon arrived at the firehouse to look for Chloe and Tyler.

Sharon did not give him any information but went to get Tyler. At the same time, Chief Manny had arguments with Chief Springer while their plans failed. Elsewhere, Jake met Malcolm, who was angry about not knowing their relationship for so long. As Malcolm argued with his brother inside a fire truck coming down the mountain, the vehicle flipped with them and another person trapped inside.

In all this chaos, instead of going with Sharon, Tyler rushed into the fire wanting to help with the batteries. Bode found him and covered him with a fire blanket. By the end of the episode, while they waited for the fire to die down, it was shown spreading towards Edgewater as Mann had predicted. Fire Country season 4 fall finale ended with cliffhangers about an advancing fire, Bode and Tyler’s situation and Jake and Malcolm’s predicament.

Fire Country season 4 returns on February 27, 2026

As already stated, after taking a long winter vacation, Fire Country season 4 will return with its tenth episode on Friday, February 27, 2026, at its usual time slot of 9 pm ET. After the cliffhanger of the previous episodes, the show’s viewers would need assurance that all their favorite characters are safe. The plot will likely cover the aftermath of the dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, Max Thieriot, who plays Bode Leone, spoke to Good Housekeeping in October about the emotional and romantic development of his character in Fire Country season 4. Tia Napolitano, the showrunner for the series, confirmed with Collider about Bode’s new romance. While the showrunner or the actor did not disclose any information, the spoilers hint at Tyler’s mother, Chloe, as a probable romantic partner for Bode.

Tune into CBS to catch the drama on Fire Country season 4 episode 10 as it arrives on February 27, 2026, at 9 pm ET.