Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss offers a helping hand to Tylor Chase after the viral video, continues to search for the actor

STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Shaun Weiss is seen running errands on February 16, 2024 in Studio City, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has revealed that he's offering to help former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase. It comes after concerns from fans grew following a video of Chase circulated on social media last week. It showed him living on the streets of Riverside in California.

The video went viral and prompted TikTok user Citlalli Wilson to start a GoFundMe page to support the Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star's recovery. Shaun Weiss is also extending support to the former Nickelodeon star.

He said in a video shared on his Instagram account on December 22 that he received a lot of messages about Tylor Chase. He added that they have a place for him at the Eleven 11 Recovery Center in San Clemente if Chase agrees to the plan. He said:

"I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment."

They are ready to help Chase and the only thing to do is locate Chase. Weiss explained that he would look for Chase himself. But he's not in Los Angeles at the moment.

He's also asking his fans and followers to help locate the former Nickelodeon star. He said that anyone who has an idea of where to find Chase can contact him. He’s hoping to get Chase some help in time for the holidays.

GoFundMe to support Tylor Chase was recently shut down at the request of his mother

After the video showing Tylor Chase's current living situation went viral, TikTok user Citlalli Wilson launched a GoFundMe to support his recovery. The fundraiser reportedly raised over $1,200 but the former Nickelodeon star's mother reportedly requested to shut it down.

Wilson disabled the GoFundMe campaign after Chase's mother expressed concern about her son's health. In a now-deleted TikTok post, per PRIMETIMER, Chase's mother reached out to Wilson and urged her to stop the fundraiser. In the screenshot she shared on TikTok, Chase's mother wrote:

"Tyler needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him."

Wilson previously shared on TikTok about wanting to help get Tylor Chase a phone using the funds raised. The former Nickelodeon star's mother also addressed the phone situation. She said that she got Chase several phones before but he loses them within a day or two.

She also highlighted how her son couldn't manage money for his medicine by himself in his current situation. Wilson agreed to stop the donations but still wanted to give Chase's mother the money already raised from the campaign. They reportedly agreed to meet.

As for Shaun Weiss's efforts to help Tylor Chase after his viral video, it's somewhat personal. Weiss has been open about his sobriety journey and shared in 2022 that he was celebrating his two-year anniversary of being sober. He wrote at the time, "Recovery is possible."

Tylor Chase is best known for playing Martin Qwerly in the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He was also in Good Time Max and in the short film Confessions of a Late Bloomer. His last project was voicing Hank Newbern in the video game L.A. Noire.