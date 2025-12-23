Can't solve Wordle #1648? Here are simple hints and the answer for December 23

If today’s Wordle is taking longer than usual, don’t worry. You are not the only one. The December 23 puzzle, Wordle #1648, looks easy but can still confuse many players.
Some words don’t jump out right away. That’s okay. This guide is here to help you without making it feel complicated.
Let’s start with a quick refresher.
Wordle is a daily word game where you guess one five-letter word. You get six tries to find the correct answer.
After every guess, the tiles change color.
Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
Yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place.
Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.
That’s it. One word per day. Same puzzle for everyone.
Wordle was made in 2021 and later became part of The New York Times. Many people now play it every morning with tea, coffee, or during a short break.
If you don’t want the answer yet, try these simple hints first. Read slowly and see if the word comes to you.
Today’s word can be used in two ways. It can be a thing, and it can also be an action.
The word has something to do with light or shine.
There is only one vowel in today’s word.
The vowel used is I.
The word starts with the letter G.
No letters are repeated in the answer.
Take a moment here. Try thinking of short words connected to light or sparkle.
As a noun, this word means a small flash of light. Something that shines for just a second.
As a verb, it means to shine quickly or move fast in a way that catches the eye.
It’s not a big or fancy word. But it can be tricky if you’re not thinking in that direction.
If you are ready for the answer, here it is.
The answer to Wordle #1648 is:
GLINT
If you got it, great job. If you didn’t, that’s fine too. Wordle is meant to be fun, not stressful.
Some days you win quickly. Some days you need help. Tomorrow is a new puzzle anyway.
Come back again if you need hints for the next Wordle.
TOPICS: Wordle