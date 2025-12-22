Can’t crack Wordle today? Simple hints and the final answer for December 22, Puzzle #1647

The Wordle game app is being displayed on a smartphone with Wordle visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

​Some Wordle days feel smooth. Others feel like the puzzle is actively working against you. December 22’s Wordle (#1647) falls into the second category.

If you found yourself stuck with grey tiles and zero progress, you’re not bad at Wordle. This one was genuinely tricky.

Let’s go step by step, in a calm, simple way.

A quick reminder of how Wordle works

Wordle gives you six tries to guess one five-letter word.

After each guess:

Green means the letter is right and in the right place

Yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place

Grey means the letter is not in the word at all

​

There’s only one puzzle each day, and everyone gets the same word. That’s why people love comparing guesses.

Why today’s Wordle felt confusing

Today’s puzzle broke a few usual patterns.

First, it had only one vowel. Most players depend on vowels to narrow things down early. That didn’t work today.

Second, the word used a double letter, which Wordle doesn’t do very often. Many people don’t expect that and skip over it.

If you started with words like “AUDIO,” “ARISE,” or “ADIEU,” chances are you didn’t get much help from them today.

Easy hints to help you think clearly

If you still want to solve it yourself, read slowly and stop once something clicks.

Hint 1

Think about the ocean and beach holidays.

Hint 2

This word is a noun. It’s a physical thing.

Hint 3

You might see it on a sandy beach, especially in tropical places.

Hint 4

The word starts with C and ends with H.

Hint 5

There is a double C inside the word.

Still unsure? One last hint.

Final hint

It’s a large spiral shell. In some cultures, people blow into it like a horn.

Today’s Wordle answer (December 22)

If you’re ready to see it, here it is.

The answer to Wordle #1647 is:

CONCH

What does “conch” mean?

A conch is a big sea shell with a spiral shape. People often keep it as decoration, and in some places it’s used as a musical instrument or during ceremonies. You’ve probably seen one, even if you didn’t know the name.

Why so many people struggled today

The double C is what tripped most players. Wordle doesn’t use double letters every day, so our brains don’t look for them first. The CH ending also isn’t very common, which made guessing harder.

This puzzle needed patience more than speed.