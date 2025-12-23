“It's hard to commit to you”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Dylan expresses his concerns to Pattiya

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair Dylan and Pattiya go for a fun night out and talk about their respective work. Pattiya admits that her previous life had a few perks. She used to work as an exotic dancer on the Vegas strip.

However, Pattiya quit her job to be with Dylan, and as the couple earlier revealed, they have been together for almost 12 years. While the pair was recently out for a night out, Pattiya and Dylan talked about commitment, but Dylan soon pointed out,

“It's hard to commit to you if you can't commit to us being together. Sometimes I feel like you're addicted to that lifestyle, that easy, fast money. That's what I am scared of. If you really love me, you should just stick by my side, no matter what."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Dylan expresses concern about Pattiya’s former lifestyle

Dylan talks about how he is not comfortable with Pattiya going back to her former profession, as he said in the confessional clip:

“I don't dance in a champagne room with just me and another person. It bothers me a little bit. Sometimes I think I am not enough for you. Makes me look like a hypocrite, but I think it's a bit different in a way. Pattiya finds a guy and takes him back to a VIP room. I don't like the idea of Pattiya going back to dancing. Feels like an excuse to leave Tasmania. Maybe Pattiya is not going to change. If things get tough, Pattiya's gonna leave."

As Dylan and Pattiya talk about commitment, Dylan points out that it is hard to commit to her, to which Pattiya says,

“Listen, whatever problem we had in the past because you didn't wanna commit. It's not gonna magically change, it's gonna make me feel better. Babe, I want us to commit together. Put a ring on it."

Pattiya admits to missing her former job while having financial issues

As Pattiya plans to pay her debt off, she suggests that she can go back to her former work for a short period of time, as she tells Dylan,

“I want to go to the States, only for like six months and dance that debt off. Then you don't have to pay that off. I get that he doesn't like me being around her men. But it's just a job. The money is fantastic. And if I am being honest, after being here, sometimes I miss it.”

Earlier, Pattiya revealed how she and Dylan have been living together in Las Vegas for about seven years, but then he had to move back to Australia for the visa stuff, and shortly after that, she moved back to Texas, and they were doing the long-distance back and forth. Later, Pattiya quit her job as an exotic dancer to be with him in Tasmania and said,

“I’m hanging up my cowgirl hat to move across the world to be with my boyfriend Dylan.”

Stay tuned for more updates.