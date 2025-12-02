“That is unacceptable”: Michelle confronts Johny for cheating on Chloe in Miami in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 7 

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image Via Instagram@90dayfiance)

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 episode 13, tension between Johny and Chloe’s mom was evident.

Chloe’s mom, Michelle, confronted Johny for cheating on her daughter in Miami.

The allegations did not sit right with Johnathan, who felt that Chloe did not give the full context of the situation to her mother.

In the previous episode, Chloe told her mother about how Jonathan cheated on her during a trip to Miami.

Michelle made it clear to Johny that she is not happy with the turns of events and is now scared for her daughter’s future.

She stated,



“That is unacceptable. And it scares me, and I don’t want to leave my daughter here on this island. And somehow it happens again, and she is all alone.”



90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 episode 13: Michelle calls out Johny for cheating on her daughter in Miami







During 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 13, Chloe’s mom, Michelle, talks about going for a jog.

She asks Chloe to join her, but in the end she goes out with Johny.

Chloe expressed her apprehension in the confessional interview stating:



“Earlier today I told my mother about Jonathan’s cheating and now she wants to have one-on-one time with Jonathan. I definitely regret telling my mom, because now she is going to drill Johnathan like 17 billion times more.”



Johny and Michelle left for the walk to the beach, where the duo engaged in small talk.

Chloe’s mom shared in her confessional:



“Learning that Johny cheated on my daughter has changed a lot of things. It has given me some more levels of concern.”



She further said that if she had a choice, she would bring Chloe back with her.

She started by saying to Johny:



“I am glad we have this time alone without Chloe here you know. As I am leaving tomorrow, I do have concerns in regard to infidelity in Miami with some girl.”



Johny appeared shocked at the allegations and replied:



“That happened way in the beginning, we weren’t even involved. Like we weren’t serious. We didn’t commit to each other that time. You know we were going out but we weren’t in a relationship. Now for the last two months we have been something real, serious. Of course, I am not going to do anything like that.”



But the explanation did not seem to satisfy Michelle.

She spoke about how she felt Johny was saying things because “that’s the right thing to say.”

Chloe’s mother also remarked how scared she is to leave her daughter here alone.

Johny did not seem happy with the revelation.

He shared in his confessional,



“Chloe shouldn’t have told her mom that there was an infidelity because we were not exclusive in the beginning like that. We really weren’t. I know, I feel like Chloe should admit that she was also with somebody else. You know, but I am not a person that goes and tells her mom that like Hey, you know what think what you wanna think, I am just trying to show you, I am a better person.”



Chloe’s mother then tells Johny that she takes her job as a mom “very seriously.”

And leaving her daughter with him means that she is putting a lot of trust in Johny.

Johny agreed with her and promised that this will never happen again.

She concluded by stating:



“I sometimes worry that Johny is just telling me what i want to hear, And I am not satisfied with his answers and refer specifically to the unfaithfulness.To be honest, the way I see it, once a cheater, always a cheater. And I want my daughter to know that she deserves more. I don’t trust him as much when I got here.



