Louisiana Lottery draws historic $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, ranking as the fourth largest ever

CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 7: People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. Today's Powerball jackpot hits a record $1.9 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize advertised at $1.586 billion. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​Monday night was a big moment for lottery players across the country. The Louisiana Lottery held a Powerball drawing for a huge $1.6 billion jackpot.

This prize is now one of the biggest in Powerball history and ranks as the fourth largest ever.

People everywhere were talking about it. Stores selling lottery tickets were busy, and many players hoped this would finally be the night someone won it all.

The jackpot had been growing for weeks, making more people try their luck.

No one wins the full jackpot yet

Even with all the excitement, no ticket matched all six numbers needed to win the full prize.

This means the jackpot has rolled over again. In fact, there have now been 45 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 3, 18, 36, 41, and 54. The red Powerball number was 7. The Power Play option for the night was set at 2x.

While no one hit the jackpot, the drawing still created many smaller winners.

How much money was on the line?

The $1.6 billion amount is based on a payout spread over 30 years. This is called the annuity option.

If someone had won and chosen this option, they would receive yearly payments over time.

There is also a cash option. If a winner picked that, they would take home about $735 million before taxes.

After taxes, the final amount would be much less, depending on the state where the ticket was bought.

Still, even after taxes, the cash prize would be life-changing.

Smaller prizes were still claimed

Although the top prize went unclaimed, several players still won big.

Some tickets matched five of the main numbers and won $1 million each.

Others won smaller prizes, especially those who added the Power Play option, which doubled some winnings.

The odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot are very low. According to lottery officials, the chances are about 1 in 292 million.

Even so, many people continue to play, especially when the jackpot reaches this size.

What happens next?

Since no one won the jackpot, the prize will grow even bigger for the next drawing. Powerball officials will soon announce the new estimated amount.

Tickets for the next drawing are already on sale. Many players are still hopeful, believing the next draw could finally create a winner.

The $1.6 billion Powerball drawing once again showed how much attention the lottery can grab. For now, the wait continues, and the dream stays alive for millions of players.