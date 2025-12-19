Columbia player celebrates big Powerball win while jackpot rises to $1.5 billion for the weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Powerball excitement is growing once again as the jackpot has climbed to a huge $1.5 billion. This happened after no one won the top prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday at 10:59 p.m., and it is already one of the biggest jackpots the game has ever seen.

Even though there was no jackpot winner, some players still had a very lucky night. Two tickets sold in South Carolina, one in Columbia and one in Myrtle Beach, won $50,000 each.

These wins have brought smiles to local players and added to the excitement building up for the weekend draw.

Columbia player scores a $50,000 win

In Columbia, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at J K Mart, located at 5102 Two Notch Road. The ticket matched four of the five white numbers and the Powerball number. While it did not win the jackpot, it is still a big prize and can make a real difference in someone’s life.

Lottery officials are encouraging players in the area to check their tickets carefully. Sometimes people don’t realize they have won until they take a closer look.

Myrtle Beach ticket also wins

Another $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach at Food Lion #1605, located at 7631 North Kings Highway. This ticket included the Double Play option, which gives players a second chance to win using a different set of numbers.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were:

25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and Powerball 17

The Double Play numbers were:

24, 43, 65, 66, 68 and Powerball 3

Both winners now have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Jackpot keeps growing bigger

Since no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday, the jackpot rolled over again. It has now reached $1.5 billion, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. Many players are expected to buy tickets before Saturday night, hoping this could finally be the winning draw.

What are the chances?

Winning the Powerball jackpot is very difficult. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball, like the recent $50,000 winners did, are 1 in 913,129.

The odds of winning the jackpot itself are much lower, but that does not stop people from trying.

Lottery officials always remind players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. Winners should also double-check the numbers before throwing any ticket away.

As Saturday’s drawing gets closer, excitement is building across the country. Whether it is a small win or a record-breaking jackpot, Powerball continues to keep people dreaming big.