When is the Powerball drawing? Date, time, ticket cost and estimated jackpot prize

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball and California Lottery games on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The next Powerball drawing will happen on Wednesday, December 17.

The numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Powerball drawings take place three days a week:

Monday

Wednesday

Saturday

​

People across the country are watching closely because the jackpot has grown very large.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1.25 billion.

This is one of the biggest Powerball prizes ever. It has reached this amount because no one has won the jackpot in many weeks.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million. Each time no one wins, the prize keeps growing. After nearly 40 drawings without a winner, the amount has crossed the billion-dollar mark.

What happens if someone wins?

If someone wins the $1.25 billion jackpot, they get to choose how they want the money.

There are two options:

Full payout: The money is paid in parts over many years

Cash option: A one-time payment of about $503.4 million before taxes

​

Most winners choose the cash option, even though it is smaller, because they get the money right away.

What time are Powerball numbers announced?

The Powerball drawing happens at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the draw:

On the Powerball website

On local TV channels

Through some lottery apps

​

Each state has its own ticket cutoff time. Some states stop selling tickets more than an hour before the drawing, so it’s better to buy early.

Where can you buy powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets are sold at:

Gas stations

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Some airport shops

​

In some states, tickets can also be bought online using Jackpocket, an official lottery app. It lets players buy tickets, pick numbers, and check results from their phone.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

A Powerball ticket costs $2.

Players can add Power Play for $1 extra. This option can increase smaller prizes if you win, but it does not change the jackpot amount.

To play Powerball, you must choose:

Five white numbers from 1 to 69

One red Powerball number from 1 to 26

​

You can also choose Quick Pick, where the machine selects numbers for you.

With the jackpot now at $1.25 billion, many people will be checking their tickets carefully after Wednesday night’s drawing.