Did You Win? Maine Lottery Powerball and Pick 3 Results for December 15, 2025

If you purchased a lottery ticket at the Maine Lottery on Monday, December 15, 2025, now would be a good time to see if you have a winner. What are some games that were held Monday at the Maine Lottery?

Some games provide a tremendous jackpot prize, while others offer prizes more frequently but with lower payouts.

Even if you did not take part in the Powerball game, you may end up with the winning ticket from the local games. Here is a simple list of the winning numbers.

Powerball Winning Numbers for December 15

Powerball is one of the biggest lottery games in the U.S. It has large jackpots, but the chances of winning are very small. Still, many players enjoy trying their luck.

Winning Powerball numbers:

23 – 35 – 59 – 63 – 68

Powerball number: 02

Power Play: 4x

You don’t need to match all the numbers to win something. Matching a few numbers can still earn you a prize.

The Powerball Double Play was also drawn:

Double Play numbers:

20 – 23 – 38 – 42 – 65

Powerball: 19

Pick 3 Results

Pick 3 is a simple game where players choose three numbers. It is drawn twice every day.

Pick 3 numbers:

Day draw: 6 – 5 – 9

Evening draw: 3 – 9 – 2

Pick 3 has better odds than Powerball, but the prizes are smaller.

Pick 4 Results

Pick 4 works like Pick 3, but with four numbers instead of three.

Pick 4 numbers:

Day draw: 3 – 4 – 4 – 0

Evening draw: 3 – 8 – 1 – 4

Other Maine Lottery Games

Several other games were also drawn on December 15:

Megabucks Plus:

01 – 05 – 08 – 10 – 41

Megaball: 03

Lucky For Life:

12 – 16 – 27 – 34 – 41

Lucky Ball: 12

Gimme 5:

06 – 08 – 10 – 36 – 39

Lotto America:

08 – 11 – 29 – 36 – 50

Star Ball: 07

ASB: 02

When Are Maine Lottery Drawings?

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at night

Pick 3 and Pick 4: Every day, afternoon and evening

Lucky For Life: Every night

Gimme 5: Weekdays

​

Where Can You Buy Lottery Tickets?

Lottery tickets can be bought at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience stores across Maine. You can also buy tickets online using the Jackpocket app, which lets you order tickets and check results from your phone.

If you played on December 15, take a moment to check your ticket carefully. Even a small win can be a nice surprise.